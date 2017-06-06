|
June 6, 2017
Oculus Founder Is Developing New Surveillance Technology With Help From Peter Thiel
Posted on Jun 6, 2017
Palmer Luckey, the 24-year-old founder of Oculus VR, has a new startup. According to The New York Times, Luckey is working on building a virtual border wall with help from Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who is one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters.
The Times reports:
In 2004, Thiel founded Palantir, a software company based in Palo Alto, Calif, that specializes in data mining. According to The Intercept, Palantir has helped the NSA expand its global spying operations and is creating a new intelligence system called Investigative Case Management (ICM) that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will use to power Trump’s deportation efforts.
The ICM program is expected to be ready for deployment this fall, according to CNBC, and immigrant rights advocacy groups are concerned about how it will be used.
“If President Trump’s massive round-ups of undocumented immigrants are going to happen, these are the databases that are going to be used and there are going to be very powerful databases,” Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst with the ACLU, said. “I think that Americans have always been suspicious of government power and when the government gains tools that are so powerful and can be used not just against undocumented immigrants but against regular Americans potentially—that’s something that raises a lot of eyebrows.”
Oculus VR makes virtual reality hardware and software, and Luckey sold the company to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion when he was 21. In March, he “was pressured to leave Facebook months after news spread that he had secretly donated to an organization dedicated to spreading anti-Hillary Clinton internet memes.” Luckey disputed the claims and cited inaccuracies in articles, but the damage was too much to overcome.
Read the whole Times story here.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
