Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 18, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Internet Helps Afghan Women Find Their Voices in Battle for Equality
 By Sonia Azatyar / Sahar Speaks
Discredited Former New York Times Reporter Disregards Her Own Record While Smearing Chelsea Manning
 By Ben Norton / AlterNet
The Issue Isn’t Trump—It’s Us
 By John Pilger / JohnPilger.com

Ear to the Ground
Obama Expands Ability of National Security Agency to Share Data
Putin Says Obama Is Trying to ‘Undermine the Legitimacy’ of a Trump Administration
Supreme Court Ruling in Bill Clinton Sexual Misconduct Case Could Spell Trouble for Trump
Military Contractor Erik Prince Is a Shadow in Trump’s Administration

A/V Booth
Live at Truthdig: As Inauguration Protests Gain Momentum, Will Transfer of Power Go Smoothly?
Watch Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren School Trump’s Education Secretary Pick (Video)

Animation
The Obama Farewell Addendum (Video)

Arts & Culture
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish
Why Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech Is So Important in the Trump Era
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Truthdig Bazaar
The Great Sperm Whale: A Natural History of the Ocean’s Most Magnificent and Mysterious Creature

The Great Sperm Whale: A Natural History of the Ocean’s Most Magnificent and Mysterious Creature

Richard Ellis
$26.05
George Orwell: Diaries

George Orwell: Diaries

Edited by Peter Davison
$39.95

Jr. Spaghetti Tank

$21
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Obama Expands Ability of National Security Agency to Share Data

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

mike / CC BY-SA 2.0

The Obama administration announced new rules last week that will allow the National Security Agency to share vast amounts of private data with 16 other agencies.

Those agencies include the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. The data is gathered without warrant, court orders or congressional authorization.

Alex Emmons reports at The Intercept:

The change was in the works long before there was any expectation that someone like Trump might become president. The last-minute adoption of the procedures is one of many examples of the Obama administration making new executive powers established by the Bush administration permanent, on the assumption that the executive branch could be trusted to police itself.

Executive Order 12333, often referred to as “twelve triple-three,” has attracted less debate than congressional wiretapping laws, but serves as authorization for the NSA’s most massive surveillance programs — far more than the NSA’s other programs combined. Under 12333, the NSA taps phone and internet backbones throughout the world, records the phone calls of entire countries, vacuums up traffic from Google and Yahoo’s data centers overseas, and more.

In 2014, The Intercept revealed that the NSA uses 12333 as a legal basis for an internal NSA search engine that spans more than 850 billion phone and internet records and contains the unfiltered private information of millions of Americans.

In 2014, a former state department official described NSA surveillance under 12333 as a “universe of collection and storage” beyond what Congress has authorized. …

But this massive database inevitably includes vast amount of [Americans’] communications — swept up when they speak to people abroad, when they go abroad themselves, or even if their domestic communications are simply routed abroad. That’s why access was previously limited to data that had already been screened to remove unrelated information and information identifying U.S. persons. The new rules still ostensibly limit access to authorized foreign intelligence and counterintelligence purposes — not ordinary law enforcement purposes — and require screening before they are more widely shared. But privacy activists are skeptical. …

Nathan White, legislative manager for the digital rights group, Access Now, wrote in an email: “One of the fundamental tenets of privacy among the intelligence community has been that when the collection is large on the front end, you need tighter minimization procedures on the back end.”

He continued: “This decision will be added to the timelines of the most significant expansions of domestic surveillance in the modern era.”

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 