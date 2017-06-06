|
June 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
NSA Contractor Reality Winner Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Russia Hacking Report to Intercept
Posted on Jun 6, 2017
On Monday, hours after The Intercept published a piece including a top-secret National Security Agency report on Russian military cyberattacks in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. election, charges against the person who allegedly leaked the document to the publication were announced. The Intercept piece revealed that the NSA had come across information that showed that “Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials just days before last November’s presidential election.” The article adds that while the report “analyzes intelligence very recently acquired by the agency about a months-long Russian intelligence cyber effort against elements of the U.S. election and voting infrastructure ... it does not show the underlying ‘raw’ intelligence on which the analysis is based.”
Regarding the piece, Intercept journalists Glenn Greenwald and Jeremy Scahill tweeted out warnings about the content of the report.
Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old NSA contractor that worked at Georgia’s Pluribus International Corporation, was arrested by the FBI on June 3 and shortly after the Intercept piece was published she was charged with “removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.” According to CNN, the “classified material” cited in the federal complaint placed against Winner is precisely the report cited in the piece above.
The Guardian includes more detailed information about Winner’s life:
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tweeted a supportive message on Monday after the charges against Winner were announced.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
