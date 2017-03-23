|
|
March 23, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
New Poll Shows 56 Percent of Voters Disapprove of GOP Health Care Plan
Posted on Mar 23, 2017
A national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University of Connecticut has found that a majority of American voters disapprove of the GOP’s proposed American Health Care Act.
Fifty-six percent of those polled expressed disapproval over the AHCA, the GOP measure intended to replace the Affordable Care Act. Of the Republicans surveyed, only 41 percent approved of the GOP health care bill.
The poll may increase pressure on the GOP, which has struggled to agree on a single piece of health care legislation to repeal and/or replace the ACA. In fact, a vote to repeal the ACA scheduled for Thursday was unexpectedly postponed due to lack of support, in a blow to House Speaker Paul Ryan and fellow Republicans.
“Replacing Obamacare will come with a price for elected representatives who vote to scrap it, say many Americans, who clearly feel their health is in peril under the Republican alternative,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll.
Voters also strongly oppose funding cuts to Medicaid: 74 percent overall and 54 percent of Republicans are against budget cuts to the program.
Questions over whether to cut funding to Planned Parenthood, however, provoked wildly differing opinions. Seventy-one percent of Republicans support cuts to Planned Parenthood, while 86 percent of Democrats oppose cuts.
The poll notes, however:
Although a majority of Republicans (64 percent) approve of the way President Trump is handling health care, 21 percent disapprove.
See the full poll results here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation