|
|
March 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
New Disclosures in Navy Bribery Scandal as Nine More Officers Are Charged
Posted on Mar 15, 2017
New details have emerged in a rapidly widening bribery scandal within the U.S. Navy, as indictment documents unsealed Tuesday reveal how a Malaysian defense contractor bribed former and current Navy officers to obtain classified information.
Francis was arrested in 2013 and pled guilty to numerous charges in 2015, but details of the bribery scheme have continued to emerge in the years since the conspiracy first surfaced. The AP adds that Francis is still awaiting sentencing.
The New York Times writes that the bribery ring “cost the Navy ‘tens of millions of dollars’ in overbillings to Mr. Francis’ firm, as he relied on sensitive and sometimes classified information the officers had given them to game the system, according to the indictment.”
“A total of 25 military officers and private-sector executives have now been prosecuted in one of the worst corruption scandals to hit the military in years,” The Times continues.
Retired Admiral Bruce Loveless is the most prominent of those charged Tuesday. “[S]everal Navy captains, a retired Marine colonel and an enlisted sailor” were also charged, notes NBC News.
“This is a fleecing and betrayal of the United States Navy in epic proportions, and it was allegedly carried out by the Navy’s highest-ranking officers,” Alana W. Robinson, the interim U.S. Attorney for San Diego, stated. “[T]he alleged conduct amounts to a staggering degree of corruption by the most prominent leaders of the Seventh Fleet—the largest fleet in the U.S. Navy—actively worked together as a team to trade secrets for sex, serving the interests of a greedy foreign defense contractor, and not those of their own country.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation