Mexico’s Zapatistas Plan to Use Organic Coffee to Give Donald Trump the Middle Finger

The indigenous resistance group from Chiapas, Mexico, known as the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) will sell “100 percent Zapatista coffee, cultivated in Zapatista lands by Zapatista hands” labeled with a colorful name to raise funds for a cause that is sure to get under the U.S. president’s thin skin.

From TeleSUR‘s piece titled, “How Zapatistas Will Help Trump Victims with ‘Fuck You’ Coffee”:

EZLN ... announced Saturday that it will begin selling organic coffee from Chiapas in order to help migrants persecuted by U.S. President Donald Trump. Working alongside allied international distributors, the EZLN will use coffee sale funds to provide financial assistance to U.S. deportees in Mexico. They will also use funds to support pro-immigrant resistance groups around the world protesting anti-immigrant governments. The project is part of the group’s “Global Campaign Against the Walls of Capital,” which calls for worldwide immigrant solidarity against detentions and deportations. ... “We hope that with this support they will be able to initiate work of support for all persecutions and discriminations of the world.” The EZLN insurgent subcommanders signed their statement with the words “fuck Trump.”

