Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 22, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Donald Trump’s Budget Proposal Underlines His Lack of Concern on Climate Change Issues
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
America Is in a Crisis of Governance. There Is No Adult in Charge.
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Under Pressure, Ex-Lobbyist for a Group of For-Profit Colleges Leaves Education Department Post
 By Annie Waldman / ProPublica

Ear to the Ground
Mexico’s Zapatistas Plan to Use Organic Coffee to Give Donald Trump the Middle Finger
The Earth Enters ‘Unchartered Territory’ With Unprecedented Heat and Carbon Dioxide Levels
Farmers Suffer From a Shortage of Workers, but Native-Born Americans Don’t Want the Jobs
Director James Comey Confirms FBI Is Investigating Possible Links Between Trump Campaign and Russia

A/V Booth
Noam Chomsky: Democracy Is Staged With the Help of Media That Work as Propaganda Machines (Video)
Live at Truthdig: What Is the Future of Net Neutrality Under Trump?

Animation
Ministry of Trump Facts and Information (Video)

Arts & Culture
I Am Brian Wilson
 By Tim Riley
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 4)
 By Carrie Rickey
Chris Hedges and Poet Linh Dinh on the ‘Irrevocable Decline of the American Empire’ (Video)
 BLANK
Becoming a Feminist: Comparing Angela Davis’ and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Takes on Trans Women
 By Natasha Hakimi

Truthdig Bazaar
An Open Language: Selected Writing on Literacy, Learning, and Opportunity

An Open Language: Selected Writing on Literacy, Learning, and Opportunity

$42.78
Out of Mao’s Shadow

Out of Mao’s Shadow

By Philip P. Pan
$18.48

Jr. Raglan

$22
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Mexico’s Zapatistas Plan to Use Organic Coffee to Give Donald Trump the Middle Finger

Posted on Mar 22, 2017

 

    A member of the EZLN wearing a face mask, as many Zapatistas tend to.Visual Research / CC BY-NC 2.0


The indigenous resistance group from Chiapas, Mexico, known as the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) will sell “100 percent Zapatista coffee, cultivated in Zapatista lands by Zapatista hands” labeled with a colorful name to raise funds for a cause that is sure to get under the U.S. president’s thin skin.

From TeleSUR‘s piece titled, “How Zapatistas Will Help Trump Victims with ‘Fuck You’ Coffee”:

EZLN ... announced Saturday that it will begin selling organic coffee from Chiapas in order to help migrants persecuted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Working alongside allied international distributors, the EZLN will use coffee sale funds to provide financial assistance to U.S. deportees in Mexico. They will also use funds to support pro-immigrant resistance groups around the world protesting anti-immigrant governments.

The project is part of the group’s “Global Campaign Against the Walls of Capital,” which calls for worldwide immigrant solidarity against detentions and deportations. ... “We hope that with this support they will be able to initiate work of support for all persecutions and discriminations of the world.”

The EZLN insurgent subcommanders signed their statement with the words “fuck Trump.”

Read more.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 