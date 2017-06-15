|
|
June 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Matt Taibbi Bids ‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’ to the Centrism That’s Been Duping Voters for Decades
Posted on Jun 15, 2017
“If those of us in the media spent less time lecturing about the wisdom of the status quo, and more time treating disaffected voters like the overwhelming majority they are,” Matt Taibbi writes in a Rolling Stone piece about the recent U.K. general election, “we might at least stop face-planting on our election predictions.”
Condemning American media coverage of Jeremy Corbyn’s gains in Britain, the journalist delves into the “numerical deceptions” pundits and politicians have propagated in order to maintain the illusion of a center and keep the “have-nots” from voting in their own interests.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Banner, End of Story
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation