Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
White House for Sale: Emoluments, Corruption and Donald Trump
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed by Billionaire NFL Owners. Here’s Why.
 By Colin Jenkins
U.N. Investigator: U.S. Coalition Airstrikes Causing ‘Staggering Loss of Life’ in Syria
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
The Politics Behind the Tragic Fire in London’s Grenfell Tower
Matt Taibbi Bids ‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’ to the Centrism That’s Been Duping Voters for Decades
Michigan Health Director Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Flint Water Crisis
Jeremy Corbyn Changes the Face of British Politics, Shows Socialism Is Appealing to Voters

A/V Booth
Economist Richard Wolff on Whether Bernie Sanders Should Stay in the Democratic Party (Video)
‘On Contact With Chris Hedges’: The Fatal Addiction

Animation
Presidential Pens (Video)

Arts & Culture
Tracy K. Smith Is Named 22nd U.S. Poet Laureate
 By Emma Niles
‘Lear,’ Not ‘1984,’ Defines the Trump Era
 By Ron Charles
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn

Truthdig Bazaar
The Geostrategic Triad: Living with China, Europe, and Russia

The Geostrategic Triad: Living with China, Europe, and Russia

Zbigniew Brzezinski
1.31
In Katrina’s Wake: Portraits of Loss From an Unnatural Disaster

In Katrina’s Wake: Portraits of Loss From an Unnatural Disaster

By Susan Zakin (Author), Bill McKibben (Author), Chris Jordan (Photographer)


Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Matt Taibbi Bids ‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’ to the Centrism That’s Been Duping Voters for Decades

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

 

    “Corbyn’s strong showing came as a surprise to American readers,” Matt Taibbi writes of the U.K.’s Labour Party leader (shown). (Plashing Vole / CC BY-NC 2.0)

“If those of us in the media spent less time lecturing about the wisdom of the status quo, and more time treating disaffected voters like the overwhelming majority they are,” Matt Taibbi writes in a Rolling Stone piece about the recent U.K. general election, “we might at least stop face-planting on our election predictions.”

Condemning American media coverage of Jeremy Corbyn’s gains in Britain, the journalist delves into the “numerical deceptions” pundits and politicians have propagated in order to maintain the illusion of a center and keep the “have-nots” from voting in their own interests.

For decades pundits and pols have been telling progressive voters they don’t have the juice to make real demands, and must make alliances with more “moderate” and presumably more numerous “centrists” in order to avoid becoming the subjects of right-wing monsters like Reagan/Bush/Bush/Trump.

Voters for decades were conned into thinking they were noisome minorities whose best path to influence is to make peace with the mightier “center,” which inevitably turns out to support military interventionism, fewer taxes for the rich, corporate deregulation and a ban on unrealistic “giveaway” proposals like free higher education. Those are the realistic, moderate, popular ideas, we’re told.

But it’s a Wizard of Oz trick, just like American politics in general. There is no numerically massive center behind the curtain. What there is instead is a tiny island of wealthy donors, surrounded by a protective ring of for-sale major-party politicians (read: employees) whose job it is to castigate too-demanding voters and preach realism.

Those pols do so with the aid of a bund of dependably alarmist sycophants in the commercial media, most of whom, whether they know it or not, technically inhabit the low end of the 1 percent and tend to be amazed that people out there are pissed off about stuff. ... Such people of course have many very good reasons to embrace the status quo. The problem is, they’re not terribly numerous as a group, which unfortunately for them still matters in a democracy. It’s one of the unpleasant paradoxes of exclusive wealth. If you live in a democracy, you’re continually forced to manufacture the appearance of broad support for the regressive policies underpinning your awesome lifestyle. ... Here and abroad, voters [have] stopped deferring to politicians and media figures and began making their own decisions about what is and is not realistic.

Read more.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

 

Advertisement

Banner, End of Story
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 