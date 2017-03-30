|
|
March 30, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Mainstream Media Soft-Pedaled Mosul Airstrike Headlines, Critics Charge
Posted on Mar 30, 2017
Earlier this month, a U.S.-led coalition in Iraq conducted an airstrike that killed hundreds of Iraqis. Iraqi officials and the U.S. watchdog organization Airwars state that numerous civilians were killed in the attack—a charge about which U.S. military officials remain vague.
The attack was one of the deadliest in the region since 2003, and some critics contend that mainstream media’s coverage of this significant military event has been lacking.
“[L]eading news networks went out of their way to craft some of the most euphemistic headlines imaginable,” Ben Norton writes for Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting. “If you read the headlines of major corporate media outlets, you’d think hundreds of Iraqi civilians coincidentally died in the same location that just so happened to be hit by a US airstrike.”
Norton analyzes numerous mainstream media headlines about the incident, finding that ABC News, the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and some foreign publications all used watered-down headlines.
“These latest whitewashed titles are remarkably reminiscent of those composed to cover (up) a previous high-profile US massacre of civilians,” Norton continues, noting that headlines are of extreme importance because they are often the only piece of a report that Americans read.
Norton continues:
Read the entire piece here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation