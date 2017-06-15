Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 15, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
White House for Sale: Emoluments, Corruption and Donald Trump
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan
Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed by Billionaire NFL Owners. Here’s Why.
 By Colin Jenkins
U.N. Investigator: U.S. Coalition Airstrikes Causing ‘Staggering Loss of Life’ in Syria
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
The Politics Behind the Tragic Fire in London’s Grenfell Tower
Matt Taibbi Bids ‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’ to the Centrism That’s Been Duping Voters for Decades
Michigan Health Director Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Flint Water Crisis
Jeremy Corbyn Changes the Face of British Politics, Shows Socialism Is Appealing to Voters

A/V Booth
Economist Richard Wolff on Whether Bernie Sanders Should Stay in the Democratic Party (Video)
‘On Contact With Chris Hedges’: The Fatal Addiction

Animation
Presidential Pens (Video)

Arts & Culture
Tracy K. Smith Is Named 22nd U.S. Poet Laureate
 By Emma Niles
‘Lear,’ Not ‘1984,’ Defines the Trump Era
 By Ron Charles
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn

Truthdig Bazaar
The Geostrategic Triad: Living with China, Europe, and Russia

The Geostrategic Triad: Living with China, Europe, and Russia

Zbigniew Brzezinski
1.31
In Katrina’s Wake: Portraits of Loss From an Unnatural Disaster

In Katrina’s Wake: Portraits of Loss From an Unnatural Disaster

By Susan Zakin (Author), Bill McKibben (Author), Chris Jordan (Photographer)


Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

The Politics Behind the Tragic Fire in London’s Grenfell Tower

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

Early Wednesday, at least 17 people died and dozens of others were injured in a blaze that enveloped a high-rise social housing building in London. Grenfell Tower, which consisted of 24 stories and housed about 600 people, was run by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenants Management Organisation, which The Atlantic describes as “a for-profit company in charge of refurbishment and maintenance of the building.”

There have been reports that one of the materials in the tower that may have helped the fire spread as quickly as it did was cladding placed on the exterior of the building during a recent refurbishment not only as insulation, but also to make Grenfell less of an eyesore, one impeding views from the luxury buildings surrounding it. The material has also been “linked to other fires,” according to the BBC.

Labour Member of Parliament David Lammy has labeled the incident “corporate manslaughter,” demanding people be held accountable for their part in the fire.

 

In a piece for Jacobin, journalist Dawn Foster writes, “Rather than diverting blame from those responsible, or treating [Wednesday’s fire in London’s Grenfell Tower] as an act of nature, our responsibility is to ask why it occurred.” Foster begins by brushing aside claims that there is an attempt to politicize the tragedy, which is, she argues, “explicitly political.” The factors that contributed to tragedy in the social-housing tower located in the wealthy Kensington borough of London raise questions about income inequality that should not be ignored, Foster insists.

Time and again, residents reported serious concerns about the safety of the building to the management organization, the local council, and the member of parliament (recently unseated in the general election). They were met with silence, and several told me on the scene they were convinced it was because they were poor, living in a rich borough that was determine to socially cleanse the area as part of a gentrifying project.

[Wednesday’s] fire in Grenfell Tower is not outside of politics — it is a symbol of the United Kingdom’s deep inequality. The block of 120 apartments housed between 400 and 600 people, some in very crowded conditions. Tenants reported problems with elevators, emergency lighting, wiring, and boilers. Even the most minor improvement required constant badgering. People were given the message that they were lucky to have any home at all, let alone in a borough that harbored such wealth. ... Housing has become the barometer of inequality in the UK: home ownership levels are falling and rents are rising. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party has mounted an attack on social housing, ramping up private sales of council homes. Meanwhile, Theresa May’s new chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, was one of a series of housing ministers who sat on a report warning that high-rise blocks of flats such as Grenfell Tower were at risk of fire. He failed to carry out the review that had been requested.

The Conservative Party makes no bones about which side it represents in Britain’s housing divide. When Labour proposed an amendment to the government’s Housing and Planning Bill last year that would have required private landlords to make dwellings “fit for human habitation,” seventy-two Tory members of parliament who were landlords voted against. ... The only way to stop tragedies like Grenfell Tower from happening again is to accept that adequate housing is a right, not a privilege. People on low incomes deserve governments and local authorities that value their lives. Our homes should protect us, not put our families at risk.

Read more.

Overworked firefighters labored through the night and into Thursday as the death toll, which is still expected to rise, continued to increase. Government cuts to emergency services, pushed through by conservative politicians, have also come under a spotlight as both the Grenfell Tower fire and the recent attacks in London revealed the perils of underfunding the city’s police and firefighter services.

Meanwhile, over a £1 million ($1.27 million) has been raised for the victims and their families as of Thursday by a number of individuals and organizations as communities came together across the city to help those in need as well as cry out for thorough investigations to be held.

 

 

—By Natasha Hakimi Zapata.

Advertisement

Banner, End of Story
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 