Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
‘Shameful Vote’: 17 Senators Draw Progressive Outrage for Enabling Trump
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams
Trump Says New York Contracts Brought Him $21 Million. It Was Actually Much Less.
 By Derek Kravitz and Cezary Podkul / ProPublica
In Afghanistan, America’s Biggest Foe Is Self-Deception
 By William J. Astore / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
Ex-Lobbyists and Koch Brothers Allies Will Run Trump’s Economic Team
Tesla Is Accused of Fostering a Hostile Work Environment for Women
#NoDAPL Live Blog: Standing Rock Activists Take Their Cause to Hollywood
Religious Leaders in Southern California Are Creating a Network to Help the Undocumented

A/V Booth
Sen. Schumer: ‘It’s a Well-Known Fact’ That Israel Has Nuclear Weapons (Video)
All the President’s Omissions: Bernie Sanders Shreds Trump’s Speech to Congress

Animation
Sweden Attacks! (Video)

Arts & Culture
4 3 2 1
 By Rayyan Al-Shawaf
The Five Best Anti-Trump Statements From the Oscars (Videos)
 By Alexandra Rosenmann / AlterNet
Would Trump Let Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali Back Into the Country? (Video)
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
That Final Twist Was More Surprising Than the Politics at the 2017 Oscars
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
Until We Are Free: My Fight for Human Rights in Iran

Until We Are Free: My Fight for Human Rights in Iran

$27.00
Dachau Song

Dachau Song

Paul F. Cummins
29.95

Women’s Raglan Hoodie

$35
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Ex-Lobbyists and Koch Brothers Allies Will Run Trump’s Economic Team

Posted on Mar 1, 2017

  Gary Cohn, President Trump’s chief economic adviser, left with a $284 million package when he retired from Goldman Sachs to work for the White House. (Screen shot via Bloomberg)

Just a day before President Trump spoke to Congress and stated that his administration has “begun to drain the swamp of government corruption,” the White House announced new additions to the National Economic Council, which is packed with former corporate lobbyists and with allies of the Koch brothers. The council advises the president on foreign and domestic economic policy.

Council Chairman Gary Cohn said the new appointees would be part of a “best-in-class team,” but many observers were quick to point out conflicts of interest.

David Sirota of the International Business Times reports:

Cohn’s two deputies are Kenneth Juster (who was a partner and managing director at Warburg Pincus) and Jeremy Katz (a former managing director at GCM Grosvenor). Those firms are key members of a private equity industry with significant legislative interests in Congress. …

Cohn hired DJ Gribbin to oversee the president’s infrastructure policy. Trump has said that policy will be “financed through both public and private capital,” a form of financing that has helped private financial firms make big money from public projects. One such firm: Macquarie Capital — where, according to the White House press release, Gribbin worked leading “advisory teams structuring public-private partnership transactions for governmental clients.”

Sirota adds that policy advisers Grace Koh (telecommunications), Shahira Knight (retirement) and Michael Catanzaro (energy and environment) all have ties to corporate firms or lobbyist groups in their fields.

The list goes on: Zaid Jilani of The Intercept writes that George David Banks, whom Cohn appointed special assistant to the president for international energy and environment, was a registered lobbyist for three energy companies.

And Cohn himself reportedly unlocked $284 million when he joined the Trump administration. The arrangement has generated charges that Cohn will not be able to deal impartially with Goldman Sachs.

“We have begun to drain the swamp of government corruption by imposing a five-year ban on lobbying by executive branch officials and a lifetime ban on becoming lobbyists for a foreign government,” Trump said Tuesday night in addressing a joint session of the Congress.

His assertion was met with titters from some liberals in the audience. Listen for the reaction in the video below:

The appointments to the economic council match a pattern of corporate influence in the Trump administration. The president’s Cabinet picks, his advisers, his children and even Trump himself have faced charges of ethical conflicts or the potential for such conflicts.

Even conservative outlets friendly to the Trump administration have criticized some of his appointments—The Washington Times, one of the few outlets recently allowed into a Q&A with White House press secretary Sean Spicer, argued last month that “the president’s economics team is less than inspiring.”

Critical analysis of White House staffers is far from over—according to CNN, Trump has yet to fill 2,000 administration vacancies.

—Posted by Emma Niles.

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 