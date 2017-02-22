Live Blog: ‘Water Protectors’ Brace for Violence as Authorities Prepare to Disband Camp

A teepee burns at Oceti Sakowin Camp in Standing Rock, North Dakota. (Donald Kaufman / Truthdig)

9:38 a.m. PST: Truthdig contributor Donald Kaufman is prevented from accessing Oceti Sakowin Camp.

9:26 a.m. PST: Kaufman says the Bureau of Indian Affairs is blocking the only road that provides access to the camp. “The guy wouldn’t talk to me and grabbed me to push me in the car,” Kaufman says. “When I was asking him questions he said he was from BIA” and “refused to give a reason” for blocking the road.

8:50 a.m. PST: Kaufman says people are calm in the camp. The eviction is planned for 2 p.m.

Reporting from the Oceti Sakowin encampment in North Dakota, Truthdig contributor Donald Kaufman says authorities are preparing to forcibly disband the site where unarmed, indigenous “water protectors” and their allies are resisting efforts to install the Dakota Access pipeline.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

