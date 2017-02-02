|
|
February 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Leak Reveals Trump Administration OKs Sweeping Discrimination on Religious Grounds
Posted on Feb 2, 2017
A leaked draft of an executive order reveals that the Trump administration has sweeping plans to legalize gender and sexual discrimination on religious grounds.
Obtained by The Investigative Fund and The Nation, the order is titled “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom.” If signed, it would “create wholesale exemptions for people and organizations who claim religious objections to same-sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion, and trans identity,” writes Sarah Posner at The Nation.
Read more here.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation