|
|
June 9, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Latino Students in Philadelphia Draw Comics to Reveal Their Fears About Immigration
Posted on Jun 9, 2017
Fear and anxiety have increased in immigrant communities since the 2016 presidential campaign and the election won by Donald Trump. Nora Litz—an artist, writer and activist from Mexico City—wanted to help Latino children articulate their feelings, reports Bright, a publication about innovation in education.
The students from undocumented families of Mexican descent expressed themselves at an “Illustrated Migration Stories” workshop in Philadelphia using comics.
Andrea Gurwitt, editor of Bright, writes:
About 30 kids participated in the free seven-week program. See samples of their work below.
The Mighty Writers’ comics class returns July 11 in Philadelphia.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation