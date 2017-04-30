|
Journalist Barrett Brown, Recently Released From Prison, Is Re-Arrested Before Scheduled Interview
Posted on Apr 30, 2017
Journalist Barrett Brown is once again in police custody after being arrested Thursday. Alex Emmons of The Intercept—a publication for which Brown, a prominent figure in the fight for press freedom, recently wrote dispatches from prison—reported that Brown had been taken into custody again one day prior to a scheduled interview with PBS. Brown’s mother, Karen Lancaster, relayed to Emmons that Brown believes he was arrested because he did not file the correct paperwork requesting permission to give interviews to the press. Neither his mother nor his attorney, Jay Leiderman, know where he is being held.
Brown was released from prison in November after serving a term related to disclosure of emails involving a global intelligence company named Stratfor.
Here’s more from The Intercept:
So once again, First Amendment concerns are directly implicated in the reasons for Brown’s detainment. Read more about Brown’s case in this 2013 Truthdig report this 2015 Truthdigger of the Week piece.
