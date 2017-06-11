|
|
June 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Jeremy Corbyn Changes the Face of British Politics, Proves Socialism Is Appealing to Voters
Posted on Jun 11, 2017
This week’s Larry’s List is dedicated to the U.K. Labour Party leader and his incredible triumph in the recent general election, which dismantled the tired establishment trope that the left is unelectable.
The Ground Beneath Corbyn’s Feet
‘Inspirational’ Corbyn Offers Blueprint for Our Party, Say Left-Leaning Democrats
What the Heck Just Happened in Britain?
The Millennials Are Moving Left
Jeremy Corbyn’s Achievement
London’s Richest Neighborhood Just Voted Labour. That’s Astounding.
The Facts Proving Corbyn’s Election Triumph
The Punishment of Theresa May
How Jeremy Corbyn Moved Past the Politics of 2016
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation