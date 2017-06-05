Jeremy Corbyn Calls for Theresa May to Resign Over Police Cuts (Video)

Three days before an election that could change the course of British history, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is questioning the record of Prime Minister Theresa May. While May was home secretary between 2010 and 2016, before taking the Tory Party’s reins from David Cameron after the Brexit vote, she made a number of hard-line decisions that affected immigration policy in the United Kingdom. She also presided over drastic cuts to the U.K. police force, which led to 20,000 officers losing their jobs.

After Saturday’s attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market, in which seven people died and dozens were injured, Corbyn reminded U.K. voters about May’s cuts and went so far as to back calls for her to resign as prime minister.

From The Independent:

While Mr Corbyn said the election on Thursday was “perhaps the best opportunity” to remove the PM from her post, he also backed calls for her to resign, telling ITV: “Indeed I would, because there’s been calls made by a lot of very responsible people on this who are very worried that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem - yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers.” Mr Corbyn was pressed on the Prime Minister’s position after David Cameron’s former policy guru demanded she [resign] for “security failures” that led to the terror attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge. ... He replied: “The primary responsibility for [the London atrocities] lies with those who did it, they killed people in cold blood in a disgusting and appalling way and there’s no words other than total condemnation. “On the issues of policing - the Government has been warned repeatedly about police cuts, and the Police Federation and many others [have said] how 20,000 have gone down over the past seven years.” Read more here.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to Thursday’s election, some polls are predicting a hung parliament.