Jeremy Corbyn Calls for Theresa May to Resign Over Police Cuts (Video)
Posted on Jun 5, 2017
Three days before an election that could change the course of British history, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is questioning the record of Prime Minister Theresa May. While May was home secretary between 2010 and 2016, before taking the Tory Party’s reins from David Cameron after the Brexit vote, she made a number of hard-line decisions that affected immigration policy in the United Kingdom. She also presided over drastic cuts to the U.K. police force, which led to 20,000 officers losing their jobs.
After Saturday’s attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market, in which seven people died and dozens were injured, Corbyn reminded U.K. voters about May’s cuts and went so far as to back calls for her to resign as prime minister.
From The Independent:
Meanwhile, in the run-up to Thursday’s election, some polls are predicting a hung parliament.
