Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump Has Made the 2020 Election a Referendum on Climate Change
 By John Light / Moyers and Company
How Trump Should Have Responded to the London Attacks
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Trump Follows Previous Presidents Who Have Undermined Climate Action
 By Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers / Popular Resistance

Ear to the Ground
Jeremy Corbyn Calls for Theresa May to Resign Over Police Cuts (Video)
Is Hillary Clinton About to Destroy the Democratic Party?
Could U.S. Exit From Paris Accord Be ‘Good News for the Rest of the World’?
Bilderberg 2017: Closed-Door Meeting of Global Leaders Will Focus on Trump ‘Progress Report’

A/V Booth
John Oliver: Trump’s Description of the Paris Climate Agreement Is ‘Flamboyantly Deceptive’ (Video)
Robert Scheer on the New Cold War and ‘Faux Redbaiting’ (Video)

Animation
The Kushner Kables (Video)

Arts & Culture
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra
‘Wonder Woman’ Lives Up to Its Heroine’s Name
 By Carrie Rickey
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
Rising Star
 By Carlos Lozada

Truthdig Bazaar
How to Run the World: Charting a Course to the Next Renaissance

How to Run the World: Charting a Course to the Next Renaissance

Parag Khanna
9.16
The Rise of Superman: Decoding the Science of Ultimate Human Performance

The Rise of Superman: Decoding the Science of Ultimate Human Performance

Steven Kotler (Author), Jeff Cummings (Reader)
$12.52

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Jeremy Corbyn Calls for Theresa May to Resign Over Police Cuts (Video)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Three days before an election that could change the course of British history, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is questioning the record of Prime Minister Theresa May. While May was home secretary between 2010 and 2016, before taking the Tory Party’s reins from David Cameron after the Brexit vote, she made a number of hard-line decisions that affected immigration policy in the United Kingdom. She also presided over drastic cuts to the U.K. police force, which led to 20,000 officers losing their jobs.

After Saturday’s attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market, in which seven people died and dozens were injured, Corbyn reminded U.K. voters about May’s cuts and went so far as to back calls for her to resign as prime minister.

From The Independent:

While Mr Corbyn said the election on Thursday was “perhaps the best opportunity” to remove the PM from her post, he also backed calls for her to resign, telling ITV: “Indeed I would, because there’s been calls made by a lot of very responsible people on this who are very worried that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem - yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers.”

Mr Corbyn was pressed on the Prime Minister’s position after David Cameron’s former policy guru demanded she [resign] for “security failures” that led to the terror attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge. ... He replied: “The primary responsibility for [the London atrocities] lies with those who did it, they killed people in cold blood in a disgusting and appalling way and there’s no words other than total condemnation.

“On the issues of policing - the Government has been warned repeatedly about police cuts, and the Police Federation and many others [have said] how 20,000 have gone down over the past seven years.”

Read more here.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to Thursday’s election, some polls are predicting a hung parliament.

 

Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 