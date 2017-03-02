|
|
March 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Jeff Sessions Comes Under Scrutiny for Failing to Disclose Meetings With Russian Ambassador
Posted on Mar 2, 2017
Several Democrats and Republicans are calling for the newly-minted attorney general to recuse himself from probes into the Trump administration’s links to Russia after news that he concealed two encounters with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 campaign season became known. Democrats such as House minority leader Nancy Pelosi are also demanding that the attorney general step down, just weeks after former national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned for arguably similar reasons.
From The Guardian:
Read more.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation