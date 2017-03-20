Top Leaderboard, Site wide
March 20, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
James Comey Confirms FBI Is Investigating Possible Links Between Trump Campaign and Russia

Posted on Mar 20, 2017

  FBI director James Comey at the House Intelligence Committee hearing. (C-SPAN)

Add a new chapter to the Russia-2016 election story. For the first time in public, FBI director James Comey confirmed that the federal law enforcement agency is investigating Russian interference in the presidential race and potential links between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials, Vox reports.

“[The FBI is] investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts,” Comey said Monday during testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence with NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, the first public hearing on Russia’s efforts to influence the election.

According to The New York Times, Comey added that it is unusual for the FBI to confirm or deny ongoing investigations, but sometimes investigations are discussed when they are in the public interest.

“This is one of those circumstances,” he said.

In addition, Comey stated the FBI had no evidence to support Trump’s claim that Barack Obama wiretapped him.

While the public admissions contradict statements Trump has made, collusion by his presidential campaign with the Russians remains unproven.

Vox explains:

Comey’s comments were a direct rebuke to President Trump, who has long tried to argue that concerns about potential Russian involvement had been ginned up by Democrats for political gain. Comey is now effectively saying his own boss was misleading the American public, and that a formal criminal probe is indeed underway.

It’s important to note that there is still no evidence — as even Democratic critics have been careful to note — that the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin to harm Hillary Clinton and help win the White House.

Trump shared his thoughts on the hearings and investigation via Twitter.

As much as Trump would like the Russia story to end, don’t expect that happen any time soon.

You can watch the full hearing here.

—Posted by Eric Ortiz

