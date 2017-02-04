|
February 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Help Block Potential Rollback of LGBT Rights
Posted on Feb 4, 2017
It’s no secret that President Trump’s family has played a key role in shaping the new administrations’ politics, and a new report reveals the extent to which Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, hold sway over the president.
As first reported by Politico, Ivanka Trump and Kushner personally helped squash a potential executive order that would have rolled back LGBT protections created during the Obama administration. Politico reports:
The White House released a statement Tuesday pledging to uphold the Obama-era protections.
“President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community,” it reads. “President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election.”
This development reveals the clash between Trump’s liberal social circles in New York City and the conservative position on social issues. The New York Times writes:
The Times adds that Trump perhaps extended an “olive branch” to religious conservatives this week when he proposed to eliminate the Johnson Amendment.
Some praised Ivanka Trump and Kushner’s move on social media, but many were wary to commend the couple:
This report could spell future trouble within the Trump administration, particularly as Vice President Mike Pence is known for his evangelical beliefs and socially conservative views.
“There are some in Trump’s family that have some views on these things,” Politico’s source says about issues like LGBT rights. “That’s where the decision is ultimately being made.”
—Posted by Emma Niles.
