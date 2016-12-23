|
Italian Police Kill Tunisian Suspect in Berlin Christmas Market Attack
Posted on Dec 23, 2016
Police in Milan shot and killed Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, the Italian interior minister has confirmed.
“The man killed was without a shadow of doubt Anis Amri,” said Marco Minniti, the interior minister.
Earlier this week, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Guardian reports:
