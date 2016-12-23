Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Italian Police Kill Tunisian Suspect in Berlin Christmas Market Attack

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

Police in Milan shot and killed Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, the Italian interior minister has confirmed.

“The man killed was without a shadow of doubt Anis Amri,” said Marco Minniti, the interior minister.

Earlier this week, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Guardian reports:

Amri was stopped by two police officers in a routine check in the Sesto San Giovanni neighbourhood on the outskirts of the city and was asked for his documents, according to Minniti.

He reached into his backpack, pulled out a gun and a shootout ensued in which Amri was killed, Minniti said. One officer was also injured and was recovering in hospital.

While there were few other confirmed details of the shooting, there were multiple Italian reports that Amri was the first to shoot. A 36-year-old officer named Cristian Movio sustained a non-life threatening wound to his shoulder. Another officer, Luca Scatà, a 29-year-old who had been on the job for nine months, then shot and killed the suspected terrorist.

Read more.

