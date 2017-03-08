|
March 8, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Is It Fair to Label the President a Liar?
Posted on Mar 8, 2017
Is it fair to call the President of the United States a liar?
This is the question plaguing many journalists and politicians, who struggle to deal with the misinformation spread by the president and his administration on an almost-daily basis.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders recently took to Twitter to detail how Trump has lied to the public, after Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones:
Amber Phillips of The Washington Post was displeased with Sanders’ choice of words, and argued that the series of tweets highlights the “sorry state of political discourse right now.”
She continues, noting that “it’s possible Trump believes the allegations he’s making,” and “that is why we in the media are careful not to call Trump a ‘liar.’ ”
Sanders writes:
Noting that he and Trump regularly have “strong policy disagreements,” Sanders explains that his choice of the word “lie” goes beyond the normal political process. He concludes:
As of Wednesday afternoon, Sanders’ essay has generated over 400 responses. We’d like to hear from our readers, too. Should we openly label Trump a liar and call out his “lies,” as Sanders has, or should we avoid the term out of respect to the office of the president?
Let us know in the poll below. One vote per person, please. (Make your selection, then click on “Vote.” To see results of the polling, click on “Results.”)
Should we label President Trump a liar?
—Posted by Emma Niles
