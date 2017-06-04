|
|
June 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Is Hillary Clinton About to Destroy the Democratic Party?
Posted on Jun 4, 2017
The 2016 presidential candidate is back in the public eye and she’s doing more harm than anyone imagined; a journalist delves into how the Bible Belt “lost God and found Trump”; meanwhile, Bernie Sanders’ U.K. speaking tour is yielding interesting results. These discoveries and more below.
Hillary Clinton Is a Ravenous Parasite That Is Destroying Its Host
Noam Chomsky: Destroying Democracy
Gay Historian Martin Duberman on Pride and Why We Must Keep It Political
Is Britain Also Feeling the Bern?
Tourists Are Now Banned From Photographing This Swiss Village
How the Bible Belt Lost God and Found Trump
The French Don’t Give A F**K About Trump—But They Love A Good ‘Covfefe’
When Did the Do Not Call List Stop Working?
What I’ve Seen in 30 Years of Reporting on the Israeli Occupation
The College-Town Achievement Gap
Dalton Conley Explains Why Race Is Not a Scientific Category
Time to Confront the Media’s Anti-Corbyn Bias
Confederate Memorials Support a White Supremacist Ideal Whose Time Has Long Since Passed
This Machine Just Started Sucking CO2 Out Of The Air To Save Us From Climate Change
The New York Times Is Eliminating the Position of Public Editor
How America’s Top 20 Percent Perpetuates Inequality
Barcelona’s Old Town Gets a Reboot
Can the Impossible Happen in Britain?
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation