Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Trump’s Budget Benefits the Most Comfortable Americans and Sticks It to the Most Vulnerable
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
Seven People Killed in ‘Terrorist Incidents’ on London Bridge and in Nearby Market
 By Griff Witte, Rick Noack, Karla Adam / The Washington Post
Trump Is Reviewing Whether to Try to Block Comey’s Testimony to the Senate
 By Jennifer Jacobs / Bloomberg

Ear to the Ground
Is Hillary Clinton About to Destroy the Democratic Party?
Could U.S. Exit From Paris Accord Be ‘Good News for the Rest of the World’?
Bilderberg 2017: Closed-Door Meeting of Global Leaders Will Focus on Trump ‘Progress Report’
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Climate Accord, Drawing Fire From Opponents Around the Globe (Video)

A/V Booth
Robert Scheer on the New Cold War and ‘Faux Redbaiting’ in Mainstream Media (Video)
How Undocumented Communities Targeted by Trump Can Push Back (Audio)

Animation
The Kushner Kables (Video)

Arts & Culture
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra
‘Wonder Woman’ Lives Up to Its Heroine’s Name
 By Carrie Rickey
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
Rising Star
 By Carlos Lozada

Truthdig Bazaar
Giants: The 25 Greatest Centers of All Time

Giants: The 25 Greatest Centers of All Time

By Mark Heisler
$23.96

Los Angeles: City of Dreams

Los Angeles: City of Dreams

By Bill Boyarsky
$12.15

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Larry's List
Email this item Print this item

Is Hillary Clinton About to Destroy the Democratic Party?

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

    Hillary Clinton. (Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

The 2016 presidential candidate is back in the public eye and she’s doing more harm than anyone imagined; a journalist delves into how the Bible Belt “lost God and found Trump”; meanwhile, Bernie Sanders’ U.K. speaking tour is yielding interesting results. These discoveries and more below.

Hillary Clinton Is a Ravenous Parasite That Is Destroying Its Host
The Democratic Party has a major problem and its name is Hillary Clinton.

Noam Chomsky: Destroying Democracy
The renowned thinker explains where in the world we are now.

Gay Historian Martin Duberman on Pride and Why We Must Keep It Political
Distinguished author, historian and playwright Martin Duberman, 86, has written more than two dozen books on LGBT heritage and culture, icons of the progressive movement and race relations in America.

Is Britain Also Feeling the Bern?
When bold populism gets a fair hearing, funny things start to happen.

Tourists Are Now Banned From Photographing This Swiss Village
It’s a blatant—if somewhat brilliant—press play.

How the Bible Belt Lost God and Found Trump
He’s a divorced adulterer who ran a gambling empire, so how did America’s Moral Majority get so evangelical about Donald Trump?

The French Don’t Give A F**K About Trump—But They Love A Good ‘Covfefe’
Across Paris, all believe the president just admitted he’s a raving sex maniac.

When Did the Do Not Call List Stop Working?
There was once a time when picking up a call from an unfamiliar number didn’t guarantee you’d be talking to a robot.

What I’ve Seen in 30 Years of Reporting on the Israeli Occupation
The occupation has its own language.

The College-Town Achievement Gap
Persistent inequality plagues the places some prestigious universities call home. Are the higher-education institutions to blame?

Dalton Conley Explains Why Race Is Not a Scientific Category
When Dalton Conley, a professor of sociology at Princeton University, talks about race, his authority is based on more than academic research.

Time to Confront the Media’s Anti-Corbyn Bias
Those journalists who should have been behind Corbyn from the start – who could have been among his few allies as he battled the corporate media for nearly two years as Labour leader – are now starting to eat humble pie.

Confederate Memorials Support a White Supremacist Ideal Whose Time Has Long Since Passed
The city of New Orleans just took down a massive statue to Confederate General Robert E Lee that bestrode its skyline for well over a century.

This Machine Just Started Sucking CO2 Out Of The Air To Save Us From Climate Change
Climeworks carbon capture device will take the gas from the air and sell it or store it in the ground. Now we just need a few hundred thousand more–as quickly as possible.

The New York Times Is Eliminating the Position of Public Editor
Does The New York Times really need to pay a public editor when everyone on Twitter will happily criticize Times articles — including Liz Spayd’s — for free?

How America’s Top 20 Percent Perpetuates Inequality
The American dream is alive and well; but it is being hoarded by those of us in the upper middle class.

Barcelona’s Old Town Gets a Reboot
The city seeks to control the excesses of tourism without making its oldest quarters feel like an empty shell.

Can the Impossible Happen in Britain?
The Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn has been gaining steadily in the opinion polls, despite a massive media campaign to undermine him, extending from the BBC and the supposedly “liberal” Guardian to the UK’s famously ghastly tabloids.

On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.

A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.

Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 