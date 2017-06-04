Is Hillary Clinton About to Destroy the Democratic Party?

The 2016 presidential candidate is back in the public eye and she’s doing more harm than anyone imagined; a journalist delves into how the Bible Belt “lost God and found Trump”; meanwhile, Bernie Sanders’ U.K. speaking tour is yielding interesting results. These discoveries and more below.

Hillary Clinton Is a Ravenous Parasite That Is Destroying Its Host

The Democratic Party has a major problem and its name is Hillary Clinton.

Noam Chomsky: Destroying Democracy

The renowned thinker explains where in the world we are now.

Gay Historian Martin Duberman on Pride and Why We Must Keep It Political

Distinguished author, historian and playwright Martin Duberman, 86, has written more than two dozen books on LGBT heritage and culture, icons of the progressive movement and race relations in America.

Is Britain Also Feeling the Bern?

When bold populism gets a fair hearing, funny things start to happen.

Tourists Are Now Banned From Photographing This Swiss Village

It’s a blatant—if somewhat brilliant—press play.

How the Bible Belt Lost God and Found Trump

He’s a divorced adulterer who ran a gambling empire, so how did America’s Moral Majority get so evangelical about Donald Trump?

The French Don’t Give A F**K About Trump—But They Love A Good ‘Covfefe’

Across Paris, all believe the president just admitted he’s a raving sex maniac.

When Did the Do Not Call List Stop Working?

There was once a time when picking up a call from an unfamiliar number didn’t guarantee you’d be talking to a robot.

What I’ve Seen in 30 Years of Reporting on the Israeli Occupation

The occupation has its own language.

The College-Town Achievement Gap

Persistent inequality plagues the places some prestigious universities call home. Are the higher-education institutions to blame?

Dalton Conley Explains Why Race Is Not a Scientific Category

When Dalton Conley, a professor of sociology at Princeton University, talks about race, his authority is based on more than academic research.

Time to Confront the Media’s Anti-Corbyn Bias

Those journalists who should have been behind Corbyn from the start – who could have been among his few allies as he battled the corporate media for nearly two years as Labour leader – are now starting to eat humble pie.

Confederate Memorials Support a White Supremacist Ideal Whose Time Has Long Since Passed

The city of New Orleans just took down a massive statue to Confederate General Robert E Lee that bestrode its skyline for well over a century.

This Machine Just Started Sucking CO2 Out Of The Air To Save Us From Climate Change

Climeworks carbon capture device will take the gas from the air and sell it or store it in the ground. Now we just need a few hundred thousand more–as quickly as possible.

The New York Times Is Eliminating the Position of Public Editor

Does The New York Times really need to pay a public editor when everyone on Twitter will happily criticize Times articles — including Liz Spayd’s — for free?

How America’s Top 20 Percent Perpetuates Inequality

The American dream is alive and well; but it is being hoarded by those of us in the upper middle class.

Barcelona’s Old Town Gets a Reboot

The city seeks to control the excesses of tourism without making its oldest quarters feel like an empty shell.

Can the Impossible Happen in Britain?

The Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn has been gaining steadily in the opinion polls, despite a massive media campaign to undermine him, extending from the BBC and the supposedly “liberal” Guardian to the UK’s famously ghastly tabloids.