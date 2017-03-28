|
March 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Inside the State Department-Sponsored Au Pair Program That Bernie Sanders Calls a ‘Scam’
Posted on Mar 28, 2017
“They think we are slaves,” one Brazilian domestic worker told Politico Magazine for a piece on the terrible conditions some au pairs face when participating in the U.S. government’s program “founded in 1986 under the auspices of promoting diplomacy and cultural exchange.” Journalist Zack Kopplin describes the role of an au pair as a job in which “in return for light housework and child care, [au pairs] join an American family for a year, learning the language and culture.”
Many of the thousands who come to the U.S. as part of the State Department program are welcomed and treated well, according to Kopplin. But when the rights of au pairs are abused, neither the government nor the placement agencies, which profit immensely from the program, seem to investigate or protect the foreign workers.
From Politico Magazine:
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
