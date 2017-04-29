|
Officials Detain Undocumented Immigrant as an Adult on His 18th Birthday, Law Firm Reports
Posted on Apr 29, 2017
Erik Javier Flores Hernandez is an undocumented immigrant with a pending asylum application, but according to a Los Angeles law firm, he was transferred from a children’s shelter to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) adult detention facility the day he turned 18 and became a legal adult. The Immigrant Defenders Law Center, a nonprofit law firm dedicated to advancing social justice for Southern California immigrants, posted on Facebook Saturday:
Julia Wick, the editor in chief at LAist, has been providing more details about Hernandez’s case on Twitter:
Numerous Twitter users have expressed support for Hernandez under the hashtag “#FreeErikNOW.” Read the full statement from the Immigrant Defenders Law Center here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
