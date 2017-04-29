Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 29, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Government Watchdogs: Trump’s First 100 Days Are Fueling a ‘Golden Era of Activism’
 By Nadia Prupis / Common Dreams
On Climate March Day, Remember Global Advances in Solar Energy
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
The Many-Sided, Overlapping Meanings of May Day
 By Paul Street

Ear to the Ground
Officials Detain Undocumented Immigrant as an Adult on His 18th Birthday, Law Firm Reports
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Justice Department Sets June 30 Deadline for Compliance From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
French Mayor, Upset by Vote of Le Pen Backers, Says He May Quit Rather Than Serve Those ‘Assholes’

A/V Booth
Trump’s First 99 Days in 99 Seconds (Video)
People’s Climate March Pushes Back Against Trump Agenda (Multimedia)

Animation
The Best First 100 Days Ever (Video)

Arts & Culture
Rebel Mother
 By Elaine Margolin
‘Citizen Jane’: A Hugely Entertaining Film Oversimplifies the 1950s Battle Over Growth in New York
 By Carrie Rickey
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: A Harrowing Warning From a Fictional Future to a Tense Present
 By Haley Winters
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports

Truthdig Bazaar
Mickey and Willie: Mantle and Mays, the Parallel Lives of Baseball’s Golden Age

Mickey and Willie: Mantle and Mays, the Parallel Lives of Baseball’s Golden Age

Allen Barra
$12.92
A Bush and Botox World

A Bush and Botox World

Saul Landau
$10.20

Jr. Ringer T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Officials Detain Undocumented Immigrant as an Adult on His 18th Birthday, Law Firm Reports

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

Wikimedia Commons / CC 2.0

Erik Javier Flores Hernandez is an undocumented immigrant with a pending asylum application, but according to a Los Angeles law firm, he was transferred from a children’s shelter to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) adult detention facility the day he turned 18 and became a legal adult. The Immigrant Defenders Law Center, a nonprofit law firm dedicated to advancing social justice for Southern California immigrants, posted on Facebook Saturday:

Erik came to the US as an unaccompanied minor fleeing horrific violence and seeking refuge from death threats. After arriving to the US, Erik was placed in a children’s shelter while he fought his deportation case. He has an asylum application pending and is committed to fighting his case. Erik turns 18 years old today, but what would be a celebration for most kids, will be the beginning of a new nightmare for Erik. ICE came to his shelter this morning, placed him in shackles and detained him. He is currently in custody on his way to an adult ICE detention facility.

This is occurring despite the trauma he has suffered, despite that he came here as an unaccompanied child, despite his pending asylum claim, and with no consideration of the dangers of placing this traumatized youth into an adult ICE detention facility. Erik has family in the community who are willing to sponsor him. Erik has volunteers who have offered to help connect him with resources to help him heal. Erik is represented by an attorney with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. Erik has no criminal history. Erik has been the victim of traumatic violence and fled his country to seek safety here in the US.

Julia Wick, the editor in chief at LAist, has been providing more details about Hernandez’s case on Twitter:

Numerous Twitter users have expressed support for Hernandez under the hashtag “#FreeErikNOW.” Read the full statement from the Immigrant Defenders Law Center here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Lockerdome Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 