December 22, 2016
Investigation Points to Rampant Sexual Abuse of Underage Gymnasts Across the U.S.
Posted on Dec 21, 2016
A new investigation conducted by IndyStar reveals that over the past 20 years, rampant sexual abuse of child gymnasts has occurred across the United States. IndyStar, the homepage of the Indianapolis Star and part of the USA Today Network, found that 115 adults have been accused of abuse, including Olympics coaches and mentors, as well as those playing less prominent roles in the sport. The news outlet based its report on a review of “hundreds of police files and court cases.” Most of the victims were girls, one as young as 6 years old.
Among the alleged abusers was onetime coach Jeffrey Bettman, who in early 2016 pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, plus one child pornography count. Bettman, now serving a 25-year sentence in federal prison, hid cameras in changing rooms to film girls undressing. He covered his tracks by moving to different gyms in a number of states over the course of a decade. When police finally caught up with him, they found in his possession more than 450 videos of female athletes from 8 to 16 years of age.
David Reiakvam, a dentist who also coached acrobats, pleaded guilty in 2012 to molesting two girls who had lived in his home in Temecula, Calif. One of the girls claimed that Reiakvam began raping her when she was 13 years old. Although Reiakvam did not face rape charges, he pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd acts and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Here’s more from IndyStar’s article detailing the investigation:
