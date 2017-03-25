|
|
March 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
How the Koch Brothers Took Down the GOP Health Care Bill
Posted on Mar 25, 2017
Billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch are known to have strong influence in Washington, D.C., and they recently wielded their political power to bring down the American Health Care Act (AHCA).
House Republicans killed the AHCA after it failed to gather enough support from GOP representatives. The bill, which was intended to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA, also known as Obamacare) struggled to garner support from within the GOP since its introduction by House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier in March.
The decision to pull the bill just before a scheduled House vote can be traced to the Koch brothers, CNN reports:
Two of the Koch-funded advocacy groups, Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, have regularly lobbied Republican lawmakers. A third Koch-funded advocacy group, Club for Growth, and the Koch-nurtured House Freedom Caucus, also opposed the bill.
Shortly after the bill was introduced, leaders of Freedom Partners sent a letter to Ryan and other committee chairmen. “As the bill stands today, it is Obamacare 2.0,” the letter read. “We cannot support it.”
USA Today wrote in early March:
“This is nothing new for Americans for Prosperity,” the group’s policy director, Akash Chougule, told NPR’s Audie Cornish on Thursday. “[T]his is what Americans for Prosperity exists to do.”
The failure of the bill shows a fracture amongst House Republicans. Although many representatives aligned with the Koch brothers’ stance, some GOP centrists opposed the bill because they were struggling to ally with President Trump. And several Republican senators opposed the bill because their states opted to expand Medicaid under the ACA.
Chougule explained that the bill “simply does not go far enough” in dismantling the ACA, a sentiment shared by many Republican representatives.
While Chougule proposed that lawmakers should “freeze [ACA] enrollment now,” Ryan presented a different future during a news conference Friday.
“Obamacare is the law of the land,” Ryan stated. “We are going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”
—Posted by Emma Niles.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Lockerdome
Taboola Below Article
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation