Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Islamic State Is Encouraging Loner Attacks to Mask Its Decline
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Truthdigger of the Week: Sen. Ed Markey, Longtime Supporter of Net Neutrality and Consumer Privacy
 By Emma Niles
House GOP Calls Off Trumpcare Vote and Kills the Bill
 By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
How the Koch Brothers Took Down the GOP Health Care Bill
Erdogan Hurls ‘Nazi’ Epithets as He Campaigns to Bolster His Power in Turkey
New Poll Shows 56 Percent of Voters Disapprove of GOP Health Care Plan
Senate Passes Resolution to Roll Back Privacy Rules

A/V Booth
From the ‘Nation of Poets’ to Trump’s America, One Somali-Born Writer Is Giving Refugees a Voice
Noam Chomsky: Democracy Is Staged With the Help of Media Working as Propaganda Machines (Video)

Animation
House Committee on Leakers (Video)

Arts & Culture
What Is Sex For?
 By Robert Jensen
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 5)
 By Carrie Rickey
Activists Dress in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Robes to Protest Texas Abortion Legislation
 By Emma Niles
I Am Brian Wilson
 By Tim Riley

Truthdig Bazaar
Women and Men on the Overland Trail

Women and Men on the Overland Trail

John Mack Faragher
17.00
The World Is a Carpet: Four Seasons in an Afghan Village

The World Is a Carpet: Four Seasons in an Afghan Village

Anna Badkhen
$10.87

Jr. Baby Doll T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

How the Koch Brothers Took Down the GOP Health Care Bill

Posted on Mar 25, 2017

  FreedomWorks, an advocacy group funded by the Koch brothers, held a rally March 15 in Washington, D.C., to encourage lawmakers to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act. (Screen shot via YouTube)

Billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch are known to have strong influence in Washington, D.C., and they recently wielded their political power to bring down the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

House Republicans killed the AHCA after it failed to gather enough support from GOP representatives. The bill, which was intended to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA, also known as Obamacare) struggled to garner support from within the GOP since its introduction by House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier in March.

The decision to pull the bill just before a scheduled House vote can be traced to the Koch brothers, CNN reports:

In a last-minute effort to sink the Republican health care bill, a powerful network of conservative donors said Wednesday it would create a new fund for Republican 2018 reelection races—but they’ll only open it up to GOPers who vote against the bill.

The advocacy groups helmed by Charles and David Koch have unveiled a new pool of money for advertisements, field programs and mailings that would exclude those who vote for the health care bill they oppose[d] on Thursday. The effort, which they described as worth millions of dollars, is an explicit warning to on-the-fence Republicans from one of the most influential players in electoral politics not to cross them. …

The vote is not a litmus test: Other money and resources would still be available to Republicans who do not vote with the network, formally called the Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce. But those who vote with the network will have access to more.

Two of the Koch-funded advocacy groups, Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners, have regularly lobbied Republican lawmakers. A third Koch-funded advocacy group, Club for Growth, and the Koch-nurtured House Freedom Caucus, also opposed the bill.

Shortly after the bill was introduced, leaders of Freedom Partners sent a letter to Ryan and other committee chairmen. “As the bill stands today, it is Obamacare 2.0,” the letter read. “We cannot support it.”

USA Today wrote in early March:

At a Capitol Hill rally Tuesday attended by about 200 Koch-aligned activists, Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips warned that Republicans “will have the shortest-lived majority in the modern era” of they don’t toss the law on “the ash heap of history.” …

Tuesday’s rally on the rooftop of a building in sight of the Capitol Dome kicked off what the Koch groups said will be a sustained advertising and grassroots campaign, dubbed “You Promised,” to demand that Republicans seize on their unified control of Washington to kill the law. …

“We have spent tens and tens of millions to fully repeal Obamacare, and we’ll commit whatever resources” are needed, said Levi Russell, a spokesman for Americans for Prosperity. “We plan on seeing it through.”

“This is nothing new for Americans for Prosperity,” the group’s policy director, Akash Chougule, told NPR’s Audie Cornish on Thursday. “[T]his is what Americans for Prosperity exists to do.”

The failure of the bill shows a fracture amongst House Republicans. Although many representatives aligned with the Koch brothers’ stance, some GOP centrists opposed the bill because they were struggling to ally with President Trump. And several Republican senators opposed the bill because their states opted to expand Medicaid under the ACA.

Chougule explained that the bill “simply does not go far enough” in dismantling the ACA, a sentiment shared by many Republican representatives.

While Chougule proposed that lawmakers should “freeze [ACA] enrollment now,” Ryan presented a different future during a news conference Friday.

“Obamacare is the law of the land,” Ryan stated. “We are going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

—Posted by Emma Niles.

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
Lockerdome
Taboola Below Article

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 