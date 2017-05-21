How Self-Driving Cars Will Transform Cities for the Better

The new cars will change urban planning as we know it; Democrats keep blaming Trump for their own shortcomings; meanwhile, Mexico’s war on drugs is one of the most lethal conflicts in the world, and its main victims are journalists. These discoveries and more below.

Global Left vs. Global Right

In the ongoing structural crisis of the modern world-system, which began in the 1970s and will probably last another 20-40 years, the issue is not the reform of capitalism, but its successor system.

The Left’s New Darling Is Philadelphia’s Next District Attorney

Progressives believe Larry Krasner can help fix mass incarceration and hold police accountable. That may be too optimistic.

The Great Leveler

In its early history, the bicycle was celebrated—and condemned—for disrupting social barriers and bringing the classes together.

The Post-Trump Era?

How much longer can this go on?

The Sea Is Now Lapping at the Future of Venice

Once a route to riches and empire, the sea is now lapping at the future of Venice and other great maritime cities.

As Self-Driving Cars Hit the Road, Real Estate Development May Take New Direction

Planners are anxious about automated vehicles and their potential to reshape development patterns and the urban landscape

If You’re Asking, ‘Am I Gay? Lesbian? Bi? Trans? Queer?’ Here’s a Start

Maybe the questions bubbled up over time. Maybe the realization hit you suddenly.

India’s Revolutionary Plan to Make All Its Cars Electric

The government recently announced that gas cars will be phased out by 2030.

Where’s the Boundary Between Public Art and Advertising?

Experts in both fields weigh in on how the Fearless Girl statue illustrates—and collapses—the distinctions.

Dems Have a Problem — It’s Not Donald Trump

It’s time for the DNC to stop blaming Trump and the GOP for their own credibility issues.

Housing Is a Human Right

A basic problem of housing it this: Housing is a commodity instead of a human right.

Marriage Should Not Come With Any Social Benefits or Privileges

A previously unknown species – single people – has recently been discovered.

Alex Jones Claims Intelligence Officials Belong to Secret Leather Daddy Club

Rightwing conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones has a new theory.

Here’s the ‘Certified’ Letter Saying Trump Has No Russian Debts or Investors

Why can’t we see the tax return?

Your Sense of Smell Is More Powerful Than You Think

Humans have a centuries-old reputation as poor smellers.

Mexico’s ‘Drug War’ Is Really a War Against Journalists—Waged by the Government

Washington-backed military and economic initiatives have fueled a perfect machine of perpetual war.