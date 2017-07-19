|
Hillary Clinton Is Losing Popularity Among Those Who Voted for Her, New Poll Shows
Posted on Jul 19, 2017
A new Bloomberg National Poll shows that Hillary Clinton is viewed favorably by just 39 percent of Americans. Bloomberg adds that her support has also dropped among those who voted for her in the 2016 presidential election and includes statements from numerous Clinton voters who express their dissatisfaction with the former secretary of state.
“[T]heir comments often reflected the ongoing angst among Democrats about how best to position themselves against Trump and Republicans in 2018 and beyond,” Bloomberg says. “Many said they wished Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont had won the Democratic nomination, or that they never liked Clinton and only voted for her because she was the lesser of two bad choices.”
Bloomberg continues:
Clinton’s polling numbers are slightly worse than those of President Trump—according to another recent Bloomberg poll, Trump’s approval is at “a new low” of 40 percent. Other recent polls, however, find his support to be as low as or even lower than Clinton’s.
The poll about Clinton quotes a number of her voters:
Pollster J. Ann Selzer, who oversaw the survey, doesn’t think Clinton’s low popularity reflects discontent with the party as a whole. “There’s growing discontent with Hillary Clinton even as she has largely stayed out of the spotlight,” Selzer told Bloomberg. “It’s not a pox on the Democratic house because numbers for other Democrats are good.”
Read more here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
