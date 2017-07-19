Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 19, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act Would Grant Basic Humanity to Women in Prison
Trump Nominee Kept Working With a Client After a Pledge to Stop Lobbying
 By Lance Williams and Matt Smith / Reveal
Rep. Barbara Lee Slams Paul Ryan for Killing Endless War Repeal ‘in the Dead of Night’
 By Jake Johnson / Common Dreams

Ear to the Ground
Hillary Clinton Is Losing Popularity Among Those Who Voted for Her, New Poll Shows
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Against Iran
Senate Health Care Vote Delayed as John McCain Recovers From Surgery
Join the Conversation on Gender Politics

A/V Booth
Robert Scheer and Lizbeth Mateo Explore the Contradictions of U.S. Immigration Policy
Naomi Klein and Jeremy Corbyn: How the Left Is Changing the Global Political Debate (Video)

Animation
Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Life of Caliph Washington
 By Colbert I. King
In Search of the Lost Chord: Peace, Love and the Hippie Idea in 1967
 By Danny Goldberg
Fresh, Nutty and Triumphant, ‘Endless Poetry’ Evokes Boundary-Pushing Films of the Past
‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Takes an Irreverent Look at the Doping and Corruption in Pro Cycling
 By Margaret Barra

Truthdig Bazaar
Up From Invisibility: Lesbians, Gay Men, and the Media in America

Up From Invisibility: Lesbians, Gay Men, and the Media in America

Larry Gross
$30.00
Possible Lives: The Promise of Public Education in America

Possible Lives: The Promise of Public Education in America

$15.16

Ringer T

$23
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Hillary Clinton Is Losing Popularity Among Those Who Voted for Her, New Poll Shows

Posted on Jul 19, 2017

  The crowd at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Phoenix last October. (Gage Skidmore / CC 2.0)

A new Bloomberg National Poll shows that Hillary Clinton is viewed favorably by just 39 percent of Americans. Bloomberg adds that her support has also dropped among those who voted for her in the 2016 presidential election and includes statements from numerous Clinton voters who express their dissatisfaction with the former secretary of state.

“[T]heir comments often reflected the ongoing angst among Democrats about how best to position themselves against Trump and Republicans in 2018 and beyond,” Bloomberg says. “Many said they wished Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont had won the Democratic nomination, or that they never liked Clinton and only voted for her because she was the lesser of two bad choices.”

Bloomberg continues:

More than a fifth of Clinton voters say they have an unfavorable view of her. By comparison, just 8 percent of likely Clinton voters felt that way in the final Bloomberg poll before the election, and just 6 percent of Trump’s voters now say they view him unfavorably. ...

As was the case throughout the campaign, Clinton suffers from gender and racial gaps. Just 35 percent of men hold a favorable view of her, compared to 43 percent of women. And just 32 percent of whites like her, while 51 percent of non-whites do. ...

The telephone poll of 1,001 American adults has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, higher among subgroups. It was conducted July 8-12 by Iowa-based Selzer & Co.

Clinton’s polling numbers are slightly worse than those of President Trump—according to another recent Bloomberg poll, Trump’s approval is at “a new low” of 40 percent. Other recent polls, however, find his support to be as low as or even lower than Clinton’s.

The poll about Clinton quotes a number of her voters:

“I felt like there was a smugness and that she was just a politician who was called a Democrat, but could have been a Republican,” said poll participant Robert Taylor, 46, a second-grade teacher from suburban Chicago who voted for Clinton, but would have preferred Sanders as the Democratic nominee.

Even before the election, Taylor said he felt negatively about Clinton, but he doesn’t blame her for Trump being president.

“I could vote for a competent leader or I could vote for a jackass,” he said of his choices. “I think my negativity about her would be there whether Trump was elected or not.”

Ray Cowart, 75, the retired owner of a small software company from Elk Park, North Carolina, said he voted for Clinton even though he didn’t like her because “she was the better of two bad options.”

Asked who he would rather have a beer with if neither one of them was president, Cowart said he’d rather stay home. “I wouldn’t go, even if I was thirsty,” he said.

Pollster J. Ann Selzer, who oversaw the survey, doesn’t think Clinton’s low popularity reflects discontent with the party as a whole. “There’s growing discontent with Hillary Clinton even as she has largely stayed out of the spotlight,” Selzer told Bloomberg. “It’s not a pox on the Democratic house because numbers for other Democrats are good.”

Read more here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 