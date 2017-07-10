|
|
July 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Here’s Why the UN and WHO Both Want to Decriminalize Drugs
Posted on Jul 10, 2017
It all started with a little country called Portugal. The Southern European nation experimented with decriminalizing drugs for personal use several years back. The success the Portuguese efforts have had in decreasing drug overdoses as well as the spread of HIV among drug users recently served as inspiration for the United Nations and the World Health Organization’s call for other nations to do the same.
The move has a lot to do with former Portuguese Prime Minister António Guterres, who was in power when his country set its landmark program in motion, being the current Secretary General of the UN. The only problem is that not everyone is onboard with Guterres’ vision.
From The Independent:
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation