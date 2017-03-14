|
March 14, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Glenn Greenwald: Rand Paul Is Right: The NSA Monitors Americans’ Communications Without Warrants
Posted on Mar 14, 2017
National Security Agency analysts “are not targeting Americans. They are targeting foreigners,” said Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday’s “Face the Nation.” “But they are doing it purposefully to get to Americans.”
Paul’s explanation was in response to questions about Donald Trump’s claims that President Obama had him wiretapped during the 2016 presidential campaign. As The Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald writes, while Paul dismissed an Obama-led plot to spy on Trump specifically, his discussion of how the spy agency finds ways to regularly violate Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights is illuminating.
From The Intercept:
Read more.
Greenwald goes on to explain how immediate backlash against Paul for his comments illustrates the type of “rank disinformation” tactics that surveillance powers use to maintain their ability to “constantly, easily, deliberately, and by design” spy on American citizens.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
