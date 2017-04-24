|
French Mayor Disgusted With Le Pen Win in His Town: ‘I Won’t Work With Assholes’
Posted on Apr 24, 2017
Daniel Delomez, the mayor of Annezin in northern France, wasn’t happy that Marine Le Pen won 38 percent of the votes in his town for the French presidential election.
“It is catastrophic,” Delomez told French publication L’Avenir de l’Artois. “It’s possible that I will step down as I do not want to dedicate my life to assholes.”
According to The Independent, the town’s second choice was far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who received 19.25 percent of the vote.
On social media, some people hailed Delomez as a hero for his candor. Others had less kind words for the left-leaning politician.
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
