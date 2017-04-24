Top Leaderboard, Site wide
French Mayor Disgusted With Le Pen Win in His Town: 'I Won't Work With Assholes'
French Mayor Disgusted With Le Pen Win in His Town: ‘I Won’t Work With Assholes’

Posted on Apr 24, 2017

  Daniel Delomez, the mayor of Annezin, a town in northern France. (Voix du Nord Béthune / Twitter)

Daniel Delomez, the mayor of Annezin in northern France, wasn’t happy that Marine Le Pen won 38 percent of the votes in his town for the French presidential election.

“It is catastrophic,” Delomez told French publication L’Avenir de l’Artois. “It’s possible that I will step down as I do not want to dedicate my life to assholes.”

According to The Independent, the town’s second choice was far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who received 19.25 percent of the vote.

READ: Melenchon’s Message

On social media, some people hailed Delomez as a hero for his candor. Others had less kind words for the left-leaning politician.
       
Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front, has promised a “Frexit” referendum. She advanced to a French election runoff with the centrist, pro-Europe newcomer Emmanuel Macron. The next round of voting is May 7. The winner will determine whether France remains aligned with the European Union or follows the United Kingdom and leaves the EU.

 

—Posted by Eric Ortiz

