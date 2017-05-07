|
May 7, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
French Election: Authorities Warn Publishing Macron Leaks Will Lead to Prosecution (Live Blog)
Posted on May 7, 2017
7:30 a.m. PDT Sunday: France’s presidential election is underway, and, at each turn, it gets stranger and stranger. Polls opened across France on Sunday morning as, for the first time in the European country’s history, two candidates from outside the traditional party structure are up for election. And they’re not any two candidates, either: They are Marine Le Pen, a far-right xenophobe who originally campaigned as head of the National Front party founded by her father, and Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker and Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs who, if elected, will be the youngest French president ever. What’s more, the entire European Union project hangs in the balance as Le Pen’s anti-EU stance could very well mean the end of the Union.
And if all that doesn’t sound eventful and confusing enough, there’s this: Over the weekend, just as candidates were forced to stop campaigning in order to leave a day between campaigning and the elections, in accordance with French law, hackers leaked emails (some allegedly real; others allegedly doctored) from Macron’s En Marche! campaign.
French election authorities promptly warned internet users and the nation’s media that anyone who published the leaked content would face legal consequences.
From The Guardian:
But Truthdig contributor Juan Cole argues that hackers will probably have little to no effect on the election results, while another group certainly has. According to Cole, the terrorist group Islamic State has done more to put Le Pen at the head of France than any hackers could have.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
