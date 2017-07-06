|
July 6, 2017
France Will Ban the Sale of Cars That Use Petrol or Diesel By 2040
Posted on Jul 6, 2017
France is on track to ban the sale of cars that use petrol or diesel fuel by the year 2040. The news was announced Tuesday by France’s environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, and is part of the country’s plan to meet its climate target under the Paris accords.
Read more here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
