May 17, 2017
Former NSA Director: Malware Crisis ‘Poses a Very Serious Threat to the Future of the Agency’
Posted on May 17, 2017
Last week, at least 74 countries were hit by a cyber attack that crippled hospitals and stalled important technology around the world. The malware, which was released by a group calling itself the Shadow Brokers, was originally created by the National Security Agency. In the days since the global cyber attack, the agency has faced rising criticism for its failure to protect the malware—and for creating it in the first place.
Michael V. Hayden, director of the National Security Agency from 1999 to 2005, was once a staunch supporter of the agency, but he believes that the cyber attack “poses a very serious threat to the future of the agency.”
“I cannot defend an agency having powerful tools if it cannot protect the tools and keep them in its own hands,” Hayden told the New York Times.
Unfortunately, the Shadow Brokers plans to continue leaking NSA-created malware. The Times continues:
Another national security expert and former top Pentagon official, Michael Sulmeyer, echoed Hayden’s fears about the Shadow Brokers “disaster.”
“Ten years ago, the costs were fairly low for things going wrong at N.S.A.,” he told the Times. “Now, there’s a risk for public safety.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
