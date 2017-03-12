|
|
Footage in Documentary Prompts New Questions About Shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson (Video)
Posted on Mar 12, 2017
More than two years after the killing of Michael Brown, the 18-year-old African-American shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., details have arisen that are bringing fresh scrutiny to the case.
In his new documentary “Stranger Fruit,” filmmaker Jason Pollock has included previously unreleased footage taken from a surveillance camera in the store Brown visited on Aug. 9, 2014, the day he was killed by officer Darren Wilson. As The New York Times reported, the video shows an interaction between Brown and store employees that happened in the early hours of that day and challenges the version of events that Wilson’s team used to help him walk free:
Watch CNN’s coverage of the new angle “Stranger Fruit” introduced to the Michael Brown case:
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
