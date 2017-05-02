|
May 2, 2017

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Benefits from Health-Care Lobbyists After Dismissing a Single-Payer System
Posted on May 2, 2017
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is one of many Democrats up for re-election in the 2018 midterms, in what will be the California lawmaker’s fifth race for the U.S. Senate. It seems many progressive Californians are starting to distance themselves from Feinstein, in part due to her position on health care.
Last month, Feinstein held a town hall event in San Francisco that left many of her supporters fuming. Why? The longtime senator told the crowd: “If single-payer health care is going to mean the complete takeover by the government of all health care, I am not there.”
And just a week later, Feinstein held a lunch benefit to fundraise for her 2018 Senate race. The fundraiser was hosted by Avenue Solutions, a health care industry and pharmaceutical company lobbying firm.
MapLight, in partnership with International Business Times, reports:
This news adds fuel to the fire of California progressives who are beginning to turn on Feinstein. As Larry N. Gerston recently wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle:
The ideology of this growing “core” of progressives falls more in line with the platform espoused by Sen. Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential run. Organizations like Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats aim to harness these Democratic voters to transform the now-moderate Democratic Party.
“If somebody gives you a check for a tremendous amount of money, you’re going to look out for them,” Kyle Kulinski, a co-founder of the Justice Democrats, recently told Truthdig. “The Democratic Party is a shell of its former self. Get rid of the corporate money. We need to focus on the issues.”
Numerous Twitter users expressed their overall dissatisfaction with Feinstein and the Democratic Party as a whole upon learning of her big-pharma benefit.
“Feinstein please go back into the woods with Hillary,” one user wrote.
“Another bought & paid for [D]emocrat disregarding the needs of her constituents,” another user responded. “Time to retire her with a primary loss.”
—Posted by Emma Niles.
