Federal Judge Blocks Part of Trump’s Immigration Ban
Posted on Jan 28, 2017
A U.S. district judge in Brooklyn, N.Y., blocked part of President Trump’s executive order on immigration Saturday evening, following protests at airports across the country and legal intervention by immigrants’ rights and civil liberties watchdog groups.
The ruling by Judge Ann Donnelly of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York at least temporarily halted the deportation of people with valid visas or approved refugee papers who had reached the United States, and of others still in transit, from the seven predominantly Muslim countries named in the executive order signed Friday. The presidential order barred for 90 days citizens from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Yemen and Syria, blocked all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and imposed an open-ended ban on Syrian refugees.
The New York Times reported on the stay Saturday:
On the heels of the Donnelly action, another U.S. district court issued a ruling affecting green-card holders at the international airport serving the nation’s capital. The Washington Post wrote: “Minutes after the judge’s ruling in New York, another came in Alexandria [Va.] when U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a temporary restraining order to block for seven days the removal [from the U.S.] of any green-card holders being detained at Dulles International Airport. Brinkema’s action also ordered that lawyers have access to those held there because of the ban.”
According to National Public Radio, on Saturday “Judge Thomas S. Zilly of the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Washington at Seattle granted an emergency stay of removal for two people, which orders authorities not to remove them from the country pending a hearing later this week.”
Reporting still another action, Business Insider said:
The ACLU took to Twitter to celebrate the New York ruling:
A New York-area news station, Pix 11, reported on local taxi drivers who suspended service between 6 and 7 p.m. to and from Kennedy Airport, in Queens:
The Trump administration’s official response to the stay remains to be seen, but a senior White House official told Fox News on Saturday that “[t]he notion that this is a ‘Muslim ban’ is ludicrous.”
Republican Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Jeff Flake of Arizona broke rank with their party and used Twitter to state their positions:
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
