Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Last Time There Was This Much Carbon Dioxide in the Air, Giant Armadillos Roamed on Earth
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
How Neocons Push for War by Cooking the Books
 By Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould
The Honeymoon of the Generals
 By Tom Engelhardt

Ear to the Ground
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Justice Department Sets June 30 Deadline for Compliance From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
French Mayor, Upset by Vote of Le Pen Backers, Says He May Quit Rather Than Serve Those ‘Assholes’
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Advance to French Election Runoff

A/V Booth
Witnesses of Arkansas Executions Share Alarming Details: ‘The Process Is Shrouded in Secrecy’
John Oliver: It’s Dangerous to Think of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as a Moderating Force (Video)

Animation
Armada of Misinformation (Video)

Arts & Culture
Director Laura Poitras Learns Why She Was Being Detained at Airports
‘Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary’ Brings the Jazz Legend to Life
After 2016’s Losses, Elizabeth Warren Tells Democrats: ‘Shame On Us’
 By Emma Green
‘Seed’ Documentary Explores the David-and-Goliath Battle With Food Corporations
 By Jordan Riefe

Truthdig Bazaar
The Stillborn God: Religion, Politics, and the Modern West

The Stillborn God: Religion, Politics, and the Modern West

By Mark Lilla
$17.16
The Threat

The Threat

Andrew Cockburn
14.95

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’

Posted on Apr 25, 2017

  A sign at a rally in Somerville, Mass., reads: “Somerville is my sanctuary city.” (Chris Devers / CC 2.0)

A U.S. District judge in California blocked a presidential order that would keep “sanctuary cities” from receiving federal money if the cities refused to comply with immigration officials. The Los Angeles Times reports:

U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick III, an Obama appointee based in San Francisco, said Trump’s Jan. 25 order, directed at so-called sanctuary cities and counties, unconstitutionally infringed on the rights of local governments.

The case was the first legal test of Trump’s order, which has left cities and counties across the nation fearful of losing massive amounts of federal funds.

The ruling stemmed from lawsuits by San Francisco and Santa Clara County challenging the order. The suits argued the directive violated the 10th Amendment, which protects states from federal government interference.

The Justice Department recently gave sanctuary cities an ultimatum: Disclose information about immigrants, or lose federal funding for law enforcement. The Justice Department set a June 30 deadline in its letter to sanctuary cities.

Now that a federal judge has blocked Trump’s initial order, it’s unclear how the showdown between local governments and the federal government will proceed.

READ:Why Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III Is Unfit to Be Attorney General

“The injunction will stay in place while the lawsuits work their way through court,” The Seattle Times writes. “The judge said that President Donald Trump cannot set new conditions for the federal grants at stake. And even if he could, the conditions would have to be clearly related to the funds at issue and not coercive, Orrick said.”

—Posted by Emma Niles

Lockerdome Below Article
Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 

Keep us digging.

Take action today.
Support #Truthdig.

Donate Now
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 