April 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order to Strip Funds From ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Posted on Apr 25, 2017
A U.S. District judge in California blocked a presidential order that would keep “sanctuary cities” from receiving federal money if the cities refused to comply with immigration officials. The Los Angeles Times reports:
The Justice Department recently gave sanctuary cities an ultimatum: Disclose information about immigrants, or lose federal funding for law enforcement. The Justice Department set a June 30 deadline in its letter to sanctuary cities.
Now that a federal judge has blocked Trump’s initial order, it’s unclear how the showdown between local governments and the federal government will proceed.
“The injunction will stay in place while the lawsuits work their way through court,” The Seattle Times writes. “The judge said that President Donald Trump cannot set new conditions for the federal grants at stake. And even if he could, the conditions would have to be clearly related to the funds at issue and not coercive, Orrick said.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
