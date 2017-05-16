|
|
May 16, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
On FBI Investigation Into Michael Flynn, Trump Asked Comey to ‘Let This Go’
Posted on May 16, 2017
Editor’s note: This is a developing story.
The information surrounding President Trump’s dismissal of former FBI chief James Comey continues to emerge. Now, new evidence points to Trump’s hope that the FBI would abandon its investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Flynn’s possible ties to Russia.
The Times notes that the memo “was part of a paper trail Mr. Comey created documenting what he perceived as the president’s improper efforts to influence an ongoing investigation.”
And although the memo has been kept private from the media, including the Times, it is unclassified, and the newspaper learned of the memo through an “associate” of Comey’s who read the letter aloud to a New York Times reporter:
The White House denied this version of events. Read the full story here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
|
