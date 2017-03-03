|
European Parliament Votes to End Visa-Free Travel for Americans (Video)
The European Parliament voted Thursday to require Americans to obtain visas to travel within the European Union after the United States failed to agree to visa-free travel for the citizens of five E.U. countries.
The Independent reports:
Read more here.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
