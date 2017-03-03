Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig:
March 3, 2017
European Parliament Votes to End Visa-Free Travel for Americans (Video)

Posted on Mar 3, 2017

Damian Bariexca / CC-BY-2.0

The European Parliament voted Thursday to require Americans to obtain visas to travel within the European Union after the United States failed to agree to visa-free travel for the citizens of five E.U. countries.

The Independent reports:

It comes after the US failed to agree visa-free travel for citizens of five EU countries – Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania – as part of a reciprocity agreement. US citizens can normally travel to all countries in the bloc without a visa.

The vote urges the revocation of the scheme within two months, meaning Americans will have to apply for extra documents for 12 months after the European Commission implements a “delegated act” to bring the change into effect.

The Commission discovered three years ago that the US was not meeting its obligations under the reciprocity agreement but has not yet taken any legal action. The latest vote, prepared by the civil liberties committee and approved by a plenary session of parliament, gives the Commission two months to act before MEPs can consider action in the European Court of Justice.

Australia, Brunei, Japan and Canada were also failing in their obligations, but all four have lifted, or are soon to lift, any visa restrictions on travel for EU citizens.

The Commission is legally obliged to act to suspend the visa waiver for Americans, but the European Parliament or the Council of the European Union have the chance to object to the “delegated act” it uses to do so.

Read more here.

—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly

