|
|
March 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Erdogan Hurls ‘Nazi’ Epithets as He Campaigns to Bolster His Power in Turkey
Posted on Mar 25, 2017
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants more power, and he’s not afraid of making enemies to get it. This week, Erdogan, who is pushing a constitutional referendum in Turkey that would transform its government and vastly increase his power, accused Germany of “fascist actions” and the Netherlands of having “Nazi remnants.” His remarks came after the two governments barred Turkish officials from campaigning among Turkish expatriates in their countries in support of the upcoming referendum.
The Independent reports:
Turkish officials later said his words were taken out of context. According to The Independent, Erodogan’s verbal assault continued Wednesday with a warning: “If Europe continues this way [with its current attitudes toward Turkey], no European in any part of the world can walk safely on the streets.”
Erdogan isn’t the only Turkish official using hostile language. The Independent reports that Numan Kurtulmus, Turkey’s deputy prime minister, said “footsteps of neo-Nazism and extreme racism” are occurring throughout “fascist and cruel” Europe. Turkey also is upset with Greece for a court ruling in that country granting asylum to eight Turkish military officials. As a result of the row with Europe, Erdogan has said that after the referendum, Turkey might review its European ties.
The Independent reports:
Erdogan presumes the referendum will pass in April and has vowed to reinstate capital punishment afterward. Turkey banned the death penalty in 2004 as part of its bid to join the European Union. The reform vote comes within a year of a major crackdown Erdogan led against critics.
CNN reports:
Since the failed coup, The Guardian found that over 125,000 people have been dismissed or suspended from their jobs and about 40,000 others have been arrested, including 140 writers and journalists who were put behind bars under terrible conditions. Katie Morris, head of Europe and Central Asia for London-based freedom-of-expression advocates Article 19, said: “Prison conditions are dire and no evidence of involvement in the coup has been provided against those held in pre-trial detention, either publicly or in private.” In addition, 130 media outlets have been shut down since July.
Britain has reportedly ignored the human rights abuses and continues to build relations with Turkey. In January, the U.K. agreed to a $124 million arms deal that will provide fighter jets to Turkey. Since 2015, $375 million in military contracts has been licensed between the two countries, The Guardian reports, and at least 117 British companies have applied for military export licenses to Turkey in the last five years. “It marks the start of a new and deeper trading relationship with Turkey and will potentially secure British and Turkish jobs and prosperity for decades to come,” said U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.
—Posted by Donald Kaufman.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Lockerdome
Taboola Below Article
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation