April 23, 2017

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen Advance to French Election Runoff
Posted on Apr 23, 2017
On Sunday, French voters favored two very different contenders: the centrist, pro-Europe newcomer Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front. Whether France will remain aligned with the European Union or will follow the United Kingdom and head for a “Frexit” largely comes down to which presidential candidate emerges victorious in the next round of elections.
The New York Times reported as results came in that, as in recent elections in the U.S. and U.K., French voters’ choices indicate a rejection of mainstream politics and the parties that support them and that, because of the closeness of Sunday’s polling, the two front-runners seemed to be on track for a runoff on May 7. Here’s more from the Times’ account:
The parallels between the presidential election in France and the U.S.’ 2016 equivalent have also been a source of interest and anxiety, depending on allegiances, given the similarities between Marine Le Pen and Donald Trump on key platform issues like immigration and national identity.
Macron is a 39-year-old newcomer to France’s political scene whose status as a relative unknown may have helped him thus far, but if recent U.S. history is any indication, he’ll probably need to present more of a distinct profile than that of the anti-Le Pen to clinch a win.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s tally represents the end of the line for the left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon and establishment right candidate François Fillon. Read Alan Minsky’s report about Mélenchon’s message here.
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
