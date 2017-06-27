|
June 27, 2017

Elizabeth Warren on ‘Conservative’ Obamacare and Why ‘the Next Step is Single-Payer’
Posted on Jun 27, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren does not mince words when discussing the Trump administration. “[This] is not the America of our dreams,” she told a crowd last Friday at a town hall in Lowell, Mass. “It is the America of our nightmares.”
A new piece in the Wall Street Journal covers the Democratic senator’s progressive positions espoused at that town hall, which was held in a pro-Trump county. The Journal reports:
During the town hall, Warren fielded questions from Trump voters and explained why many of their problems will worsen under the Trump administration. “We talk about how the middle class has just taken one punch after another for nearly 40 years now,” she told the crowd. “Understand that Donald Trump and these Republican majorities are poised to deliver the knockout blow.”
Two days before the Massachusetts town hall, Warren spoke at a rally on Capitol Hill and addressed the Republican health care bill. “This should not be a partisan fight, because cancer doesn’t just come to one political party,” Warren told the crowd. “Health care is a basic human right.”
She doesn’t hold back from criticizing the Republican party, but Warren is also blunt when discussing her own party—especially when it comes to health care. In describing the town hall event, the Journal says:
“The progressive agenda is America’s agenda,” Warren said at the town hall. “It’s not like we’re trying to sell stuff that people don’t want. … It’s not that at all. It’s that we haven’t gotten up there and been as clear about our values as we should be, or as clear and concrete about how we’re going to get there.”
Read the full piece here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
