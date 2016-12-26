|
December 26, 2016 Disclaimer: Please read.
Contributions to Progressive Causes Surge After Trump’s Election
Posted on Dec 26, 2016
From smaller local groups to big organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, nonprofit advocacy organizations around the U.S. reported fundraising hauls many magnitudes larger than in previous years during their end-of-year donation drives.
“This is always our big time of year, but this year it’s huge,” said Loretta Prescott, development director for the Immigration Legal Advocacy Project in Maine, quoted at The Guardian. “Instead of giving gifts, people are making donations to causes they believe in.”
The Guardian continues:
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
