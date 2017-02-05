|
|
February 5, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Court Rejects Appeal on Travel Ban
Posted on Feb 5, 2017
Despite the president promising a “win” on the “Muslim ban,” the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has “denied the justice department’s request for an immediate reinstatement.”
From The Guardian:
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation