Court Rejects Appeal on Travel Ban

Posted on Feb 5, 2017

 

Ivan Pierre Aguirre / AP

Despite the president promising a “win” on the “Muslim ban,” the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has “denied the justice department’s request for an immediate reinstatement.”

From The Guardian:

The ninth US circuit court of appeals in San Francisco made the ruling early on Sunday morning, and asked those challenging the ban to respond to the appeal filed by the Trump administration late on Saturday night, and the justice department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon.

“Appellants’ request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied,” the ruling said.

The justice department had earlier filed an appeal against a judge’s order lifting the ban, as the new administration’s flagship immigration policy threatened to unravel after one week.

The higher court’s denial of an immediate stay means legal battles over the ban will continue into the coming week at least.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

