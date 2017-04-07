|
April 8, 2017

Documents Reveal NYPD Infiltrated Black Lives Matter
Posted on Apr 7, 2017
The New York Police Department may need a refresher course on the First Amendment.
According to The Guardian, the NYPD infiltrated Black Lives Matter groups and gained access to organizers’ text messages. The information came to light after a protester, James Logue, filed a request under the Freedom of Information law asking the NYPD to turn over documents and video surveillance of 2014 and 2015 Black Lives Matter demonstrations over the chokehold death of Eric Garner.
The NYPD originally denied the request, claiming that public disclosure would reveal its tactics and “interfere with law enforcement work,” the New York Daily News reports. New York County Supreme Court Justice Manuel Mendez overruled the police department.
The Guardian obtained the documents from New York law firm Stecklow & Thompson and learned how NYPD gathered intelligence on Black Lives Matter activists and their actions.
The Guardian reports:
David Thompson, an attorney with Stecklow & Thompson, helped acquire the NYPD documents and was dismayed by the department’s actions.
“The documents uniformly show no crime occurring,” Thompson told The Guardian. “But NYPD had undercovers inside the protests for months on end as if they were al-Qaida.”
Crackdowns on civil liberties and invasions of privacy have become a trend in America. Days before Donald Trump took office as president, the Obama administration passed new rules allowing the National Security Agency to share all the private data it has gathered over the years, without warrant, court orders or congressional authorization, with 16 other agencies. These agencies include the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Homeland Security.
Lawmakers in 18 states have also introduced legislation to curb mass protests.
In March, a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing revealed that the FBI broke laws by implementing facial recognition technology without oversight. The agency has collected photos of 50 percent of all adult citizens in the United States and put them in electronic databases accessible to local law enforcement across the country.
“This is really Nazi Germany here,” Rep. Stephen Francis Lynch, D-Mass., said at the hearing. “[The Nazis] had meticulous files on individuals. Most of them of Jewish faith, and that’s how they tracked their people. I see little difference in the way people are being tracked under this.”
Undercover targeting of protesters isn’t limited to Black Lives Matter. Reports indicate that the FBI has targeted Dakota Access pipeline protesters, or “water protectors,” in North Dakota and spied on Occupy Wall Street activists.
—Posted by Donald Kaufman.
