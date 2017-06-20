|
|
June 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Immigrant Workers and Activists Challenge Ben & Jerry’s Over Working Conditions
Posted on Jun 20, 2017
Not everyone loves Ben & Jerry these days. On Saturday, over 200 dairy farmworkers and activists in Vermont marched to the company’s factory in Waterbury to demand better pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk to the ice cream maker, the Burlington Free Press reports. Following the march, two Mexican immigrant dairy farmers, Yesenia Hernandez-Ramos, 19, and Esau Peche-Ventura, 26, were arrested on immigration charges.
On Monday, protesters showed support for Hernandez-Ramos and Peche-Ventura by demonstrating outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in St. Albans and at a South Burlington correctional facility where Hernandez-Ramos was being held, The Associated Press reports.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, an agent stopped the farmworkers for a routine check near the U.S.-Canada border and “determined the occupants may be illegally present in the U.S. The two occupants were taken to the Border Patrol station for further investigation where they were arrested for immigration violations.”
Migrant Justice, an immigrant rights group, said the pair were arrested while “returning to the farm where they work and live in Franklin County” and explained the reason for the protest of the immigrants’ detainment.
“We were there to denounce the arrest of Esau and Yesenia and to call on ICE to use their discretion to release them back to their families, back to their community so they can continue to live and work in Vermont and continue to raise their voice for their dignity and human rights,” Will Lambek, a Migrant Justice organizer, told the AP.
Ben & Jerry’s takes pride in its social activism and has been vocal in its support for fair immigration policy since Donald Trump became president. After Trump issued his controversial executive order on immigration on Jan. 27—banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States—Ben & Jerry’s CEO Jostein Solheim wrote an op-ed on the company’s website titled “A Message From Our CEO on Refugees, Migration, and Justice”:
Before the arrests, a Ben & Jerry’s spokesman said the company is committed to reaching a deal on its “Milk with Dignity” program, but workers feel the company has been too slow in negotiations.
According to the AP:
On Monday, the company issued a statement about the arrests.
“We are concerned that hard-working, productive members of our community, who contribute to the success of dairy farms in Vermont, would face criminalization,” it said. “We need policy change that serves Vermont’s dairy workers, farmers, and industry as a whole.”
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation