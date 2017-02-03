Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
February 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
‘Spectacular Betrayal’ as Trump Rolls Back Wall Street Regulations
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
The ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ That Never Happened
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment
Female Business Owners Undermine Afghanistan’s Patriarchal Society
 By Alia Rajai / Sahar Speaks

Ear to the Ground
Democrats Jump the Gun in Accusing Trump Administration of Easing Russian Sanctions
UC Berkeley Protests Spark Debate Over First Amendment
Pipeline Valve-Turners Fight for Peaceful Disobedience
Journalist Is Fired From Public Radio Show for Questioning Objective Reporting Under Trump

A/V Booth
Heyday Books Publisher Steve Wasserman Discusses the Future of the Printed Word With Robert Scheer
Economist Richard Wolff Explains Marxism

Animation
Steve Bannon’s Soul (Video)

Arts & Culture
Ava DuVernay’s ‘13th’ Signals Beginning of a Mass Awakening for Black America
 By Sarah Wesley
Make Art, Not War
 By Paul Von Blum
Life in the Poorest Parts of America Is Not All ‘Urban Carnage’
 By Bill Boyarsky
A Poem on Generations Witnessing Cycles of Death and Destruction (Audio)

Truthdig Bazaar
One State, Two States

One State, Two States

By Benny Morris
$17.16
Mashed Up: Music, Technology, and the Rise of Configurable Culture

Mashed Up: Music, Technology, and the Rise of Configurable Culture

By Aram Sinnreich
$22.45

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Democrats Jump the Gun in Accusing Trump Administration of Easing Russian Sanctions

Posted on Feb 3, 2017

  House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of lifting sanctions on Russia’s intelligence service. (Ted Eytan & Gage Skidmore / CC 2.0)

When news broke Thursday that the Treasury Department had altered sanctions against FSB, Russia’s intelligence service, many top Democrats accused the Trump administration of easing sanctions against Russia.

“Less than two weeks after walking into the White House, President Trump lifts sanctions on the Russian Security Service,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi exclaimed. “Vladimir Putin’s thugs meddle with an American election, and President Trump gives them a thank you present.”

But Trump told reporters that he hadn’t “eased anything,” and The Associated Press lays out how Democrats “didn’t wait to assemble the facts” before criticizing this common sanction modification:

The Dec. 29 sanctions imposed by the Obama administration were not intended to ban the U.S. sale of cellphones, tablets and other consumer electronics to Russia. But they had that effect, by barring U.S. firms from getting the permits needed from the FSB to sell in Russia. The FSB has regulatory as well as intelligence responsibilities.

Trump’s change does not materially benefit the FSB, except in a minuscule way. It allows U.S. firms to pay the FSB a required fee of up to $5,000 per year to export encryption-capable consumer electronics to that country. It’s of more benefit to the U.S. sellers and Russian buyers of those devices. It’s not unusual to fine-tune sanctions to permit certain transactions.

Now, the Treasury Department will allow “certain transactions” with the FSB “that are necessary and ordinarily incident to requesting certain licenses and authorizations for the importation, distribution, or use of certain information technology products in the Russian Federation.”

Democrats in particular are incensed at alleged Russian hacking of their party’s communications in the campaign. And lawmakers from both parties have been watching for a sign that Trump will try to ease Obama’s Russian sanctions in a consequential way, given his cozy rhetoric about Putin during and after the campaign. This isn’t it.

RT adds that the “Kremlin appears to share the idea that the supposed easing of sanctions is nothing out of the ordinary.”

“We are not inclined to treat this step as easing of sanctions; it is rather a manifestation of American pragmatism,” said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “In the spheres where it is beneficial for them, Americans are not that enthusiastic with sanctions and tend to make the system more flexible.”

Democrats have been on alert for any change to the Russian sanctions because of Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. The Hill notes that “[m]any Democrats, including Pelosi, suspect Russia might have compromising information about Trump that could sway his foreign policy decisions.”

Still, as AP notes, “[T]he facts don’t support” the Democrats’ “hair-trigger response.” Read the full fact-check here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 