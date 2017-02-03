|
|
February 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Democrats Jump the Gun in Accusing Trump Administration of Easing Russian Sanctions
Posted on Feb 3, 2017
When news broke Thursday that the Treasury Department had altered sanctions against FSB, Russia’s intelligence service, many top Democrats accused the Trump administration of easing sanctions against Russia.
“Less than two weeks after walking into the White House, President Trump lifts sanctions on the Russian Security Service,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi exclaimed. “Vladimir Putin’s thugs meddle with an American election, and President Trump gives them a thank you present.”
But Trump told reporters that he hadn’t “eased anything,” and The Associated Press lays out how Democrats “didn’t wait to assemble the facts” before criticizing this common sanction modification:
RT adds that the “Kremlin appears to share the idea that the supposed easing of sanctions is nothing out of the ordinary.”
“We are not inclined to treat this step as easing of sanctions; it is rather a manifestation of American pragmatism,” said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “In the spheres where it is beneficial for them, Americans are not that enthusiastic with sanctions and tend to make the system more flexible.”
Democrats have been on alert for any change to the Russian sanctions because of Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. The Hill notes that “[m]any Democrats, including Pelosi, suspect Russia might have compromising information about Trump that could sway his foreign policy decisions.”
Still, as AP notes, “[T]he facts don’t support” the Democrats’ “hair-trigger response.” Read the full fact-check here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation