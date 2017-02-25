|
February 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
How David Horowitz and Fellow Conservative Intellectuals Were Conned by Trump
Posted on Feb 25, 2017
President Trump’s ascension to the White House represented a shift in party ideals for many conservatives. While many Republicans have denounced Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and increasingly totalitarian ways, others have latched on to Trump and his administration as the proud future of the conservative movement.
In a new piece for The Daily Beast, conservative writer Sol Stern focuses on his friend David Horowitz to examine how some conservative intellectuals have become fervent Trump supporters.
Horowitz, Stern writes, the “one-time stalwart of the 1960’s New Left,” is “raising his hand to retroactively claim credit as a founding father of the Trump revolution” in his new book, “Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America.”
Stern explains:
Stern quickly acknowledges that Horowitz is “a gentle soul, a man of the mind without any personal lust for violence” but whose “fighting words serve his overall narrative.”
But how did Horowitz get to this point? Stern delves into his own history of writing for a student New Left magazine, Root & Branch, and later for Ramparts (alongside Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer).
“The emergence of Donald Trump has given this political lesson from the 20th century an altogether contemporary dimension,” Stern summarizes. “In Horowitz’s blind celebration of all things Trump, a gifted writer has been led to produce a truly deplorable book, a mélange of agitprop and false accusations against both Democrats and moderate, conscientious Republicans.”
Horowitz exemplifies how a faction of conservative intellectuals has been conned by Trump and his totalitarian rhetoric, Stern concludes:
Read the entire piece here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
