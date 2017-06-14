|
|
June 14, 2017
Criminal Charge Brought Against Michigan Health Official in Flint Water Case
Posted on Jun 14, 2017
Repercussions of the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan reached the upper levels of government on Tuesday, as the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was hit with an involuntary manslaughter charge for what he did, and failed to do, in response to the situation.
The New York Times noted Wednesday that, though 13 other people have faced legal consequences for their roles in the Flint water case, the charge against Nick Lyon is the one most connected to the human costs of the crisis:
If convicted, Lyon could face up to 15 years in prison.
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
