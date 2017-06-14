Criminal Charge Brought Against Michigan Health Official in Flint Water Case

Repercussions of the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan reached the upper levels of government on Tuesday, as the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was hit with an involuntary manslaughter charge for what he did, and failed to do, in response to the situation.

The New York Times noted Wednesday that, though 13 other people have faced legal consequences for their roles in the Flint water case, the charge against Nick Lyon is the one most connected to the human costs of the crisis:

The water has been tied to the lead poisoning of children in Flint and the deaths of 12 people from Legionnaires’ disease. “Defendant Lyon’s acts and failure to act resulted in the death of at least one person,” the charging document said. The document also said: “Defendant Lyon exhibited gross negligence when he failed to alert the public about the deadly outbreak and by taking steps to suppress information illustrating obvious and apparent harms that were likely to result in serious injury. Defendant Lyon willfully disregarded the deadly nature of the Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak.”

If convicted, Lyon could face up to 15 years in prison.

—Posted by Kasia Anderson